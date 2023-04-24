Ranking movers: Kubler climbs to new career high

Men's singles

Jason Kubler is celebrating a new career high, with the Australian peaking at world No.63 in the latest release of the ATP rankings.

It rewards all-round consistency for the hard-working 29-year-old, who followed a quarterfinal run in Houston with another quarterfinal at the ATP Challenger in Sarastosa, Florida. Kubler launched his 2023 European clay-court season with victory over Daniel Rincon in Barcelona last week.

James Duckworth - who like, Kubler, has overcome numerous injury challenges throughout his career - is on the brink of a top-100 return after his runner-up finish to Thiago Agustin Tirante at the ATP Challenger tournament in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

The 31-year-old Duckworth, who climbed 11 places to world No.102, was also a finalist at the Bengaluru Challenger (where countryman Max Purcell claimed the title) earlier this year.

Alexei Popyrin will also take heart from his return to world No.75, after dipping outside the top 100 late last year. The 23-year-old has qualified and won main draw matches at ATP Masters 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells and Monte Carlo this year.

Last week, Popyrin defeated No.5 seed Tallon Griekspoor at the inaugural ATP 250 tournament in Banja Luka.

Alex de Minaur, who remains the top-ranked Australian player, leads five countrymen as the No.16 seed at this week's Mutua Madrid Open.

Kubler, Chris O'Connell - a first-time semifinalist on clay in Munich last week - Popyrin and Thanasi Kokkinakis are also in action at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.19 0 Nick Kyrgios No.26 -2 Jason Kubler No.63 +3 Alexei Popyrin No.75 +6 Chris O'Connell No.81 +1 Max Purcell No.89 -1 Jordan Thompson No.91 0 James Duckworth No.102 +11 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.111 0 Rinky Hijikata No.141 -3

> READ: De Minaur targeting a top-10 breakthrough

Women's singles

Maddison Inglis is the big mover among Australian players in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings, the West Australian climbing 44 places to world No.253 after her title run at the ITF 25k event in Osaka, Japan.

> READ: Maddison Inglis - "It's really important to just give everything that you've got."

Ajla Tomljanovic continues to dip as she remains sidelined with injury but remains the top-ranked Australian at world No.41.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.41 -5 Kimberly Birrell No.113 0 Daria Saville No.129 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.151 -1 Priscilla Hon No.163 0 Jaimee Fourlis No.179 -3 Storm Hunter No.191 +4 Maddison Inglis No.253 +44 Lizette Cabrera No.258 +1 Astra Sharma No.263 0

Men's doubles

There has been no change to the Australian top-10 in the most recent ATP Tour men's doubles rankings.

West Australian Matt Ebden edged closer to the top 20 after reaching the Barcelona semifinals alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

AO 2023 doubles champions Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata are the next best-ranked Australian men.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.22 +2 Jason Kubler No.29 0 Rinky Hijikata No.37 -2 John Peers No.44 -2 Nick Kyrgios No.57 +1 Max Purcell No.58 +1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.79 -4 Luke Saville No.85 0 John-Patrick Smith No.101 -2 Andrew Harris No.117 -4

Women's doubles

While Alexandra Bozovic was edged out of the Australian top-10 singles rankings, the Sydneysider made pleasing progress in this week's release of the WTA doubles rankings.

After combining with countrywoman Petra Hule to win the ITF 25 doubles title in Osaka, Bozovic scaled 18 places to a career-high world No.165.

Olivia Tjandramulia also made a notable move, climbing four places to No.106 and within reach of the world No.104 heights she achieved in November last year.

Storm Hunter, at world No.11, remains Australia's top-ranked women's doubles player.

> READ: Storm Hunter - "Never give up"

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.11 +1 Ellen Perez No.16 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.106 +5 Daria Saville No.154 +2 Alexandra Bozovic No.165 +18 Ajla Tomljanovic No.176 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.210 -4 Talia Gibson No.214 0 Kimberly Birrell No.231 +2 Elysia Bolton No.237 +1

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!