O'Connell surges into Munich semifinals

Munich, Germany
Chris O'Connell has won a war of attrition on the Munich clay to reach the second ATP Tour semifinal of his professional career at the BMW Open.
Fresh from his career-best triumph over German hero Alexander Zverev on Thursday, O'Connell followed up 24 hours later by prevailing 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-3 in a quarterfinal dogfight with Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli.
It had been a freezing lunchtime when he downed Olympic champ Zverev, but the sun was out on Friday as O'Connell had to dig deep against the 20-year-old Cobolli, already a conqueror of another Sydneysider Jordan Thompson earlier in the event.
The 28-year-old prevailed after nearly two-and-a-half hours, overcoming a second-set letdown when he appeared to be struggling physically before summoning new reserves of energy in the decider.
O'Connell had also been in trouble in the hour-long opening set, having to save three set points at 4-5 down before eventually taking the tiebreak when Cobolli offered up a double fault at set point down.
It provided world No.82 O'Connell with his first taste of last-four action in a tour-level event since he reached the semifinals in San Diego last September. It will be his first semifinal on clay.
A victory would transport O'Connell not only to his first final but also to a career-high ranking.
He'll face a tough assignment against Denmark's in-form defending champ Holger Rune, who disposed of Chile's Cristian Garin 6-2 6-4 in quite ruthless fashion.
Now at a career-high world N0.7, Rune claimed his maiden event at the 2022 Munich tournament.
The 19-year-old was also a finalist at last week's Monte Carlo Masters but admitted after outplaying Garin: "I have played a lot of matches, so the body is maybe not ideal."
Aussies in action - Munich
RESULTS
Men's singles, quarterfinals
Christopher O'Connell (AUS) d [Q] Flavio Cobolli (ITA)
COMING UP
Men's singles, semifinals
Christopher O'Connell (AUS) v [1] Holger Rune (DEN) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3
Barcelona, Spain
In Barcelona, O'Connell's fellow Sydneysider Alex de Minaur bowed out to No.2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The Greek dominated at the net, winning 17 points there, as he claimed a 6-2 6-4 victory in 81 minutes.
There was better news for Australian hopes in doubles as Matt Ebden and his Indian partner Rohan Bopanna progressed to the semifinals after victory over Mexican-French combination Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.
Aussies in action - Barcelona
RESULTS
Men's singles quarterfinals
[2] Stefanos Tsitsipas [8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-4 6-2
Men's doubles quarterfinals
Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matt Ebden (AUS) d Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) /Eduoard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 6-2 -4
COMING UP
Men's doubles, semifinals
Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)
