Thompson stuns second seed Tsitsipas at Indian Wells

Jordan Thompson has recorded one of the biggest wins of his career, beating world No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round at Indian Wells.

The 28-year-old from Sydney held his nerve to close out a 7-6(0) 4-6 7-6(5) victory in a two-hour and 36-minute battle against the Australian Open 2023 finalist.

It is Thompson's second career win against a top 10-ranked opponent and first since defeating then world No.1 Andy Murray in June 2017.

"It's unreal," beamed the world No.87, who had lost his past 10 meetings against a top-10 player in straight sets.

"It's one of my favourite tournaments, and I think a lot of player's favourite tournament to play. To have a win like that it's incredible. I'm really happy."





This propels Thompson, who is currently on a seven-match winning streak, into the third round at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the first time.

His next opponent is world No.187-ranked Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo, who knocked out No.32-seeded American Maxime Cressy in the second round.

Aussie Jason Kubler also eliminated a seeded opponent today, advancing when Grigor Dimitrov retired in the third set of their clash.

Kubler was leading the No.21 seed 2-6 7-6(5) 3-0 at the time.

It continues a dream debut for the world No.75 at ATP Masters 1000 level, who will face 14th seed Frances Tiafoe in the next round.

Thompson and Kubler are among a record six Australians to advance to the second round in the Indian Wells men's singles draw this year. This is the most to reach this stage since 1977.

Alex de Minaur, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Alexei Popyrin and Rinky Hijikata are all scheduled to play their second-round matches tomorrow.

Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna scored a first-round win in the men's doubles competition, prevailing 7-5 3-6 [10-6] against Brazilian Rafael Matos and Spaniard David Vega Hernandez.

Reigning Australian Open champions Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler bowed out though, losing to American combination Austin Krajicek and Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets.

In women's doubles action today, Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez moved into the second round. The eighth-seeded combination scored a 7-6(3) 6-4 win against Canadian Bianca Andreescu and Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.

Aussies in action - Indian Wells

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7-6(0) 4-6 7-6(5)

Jason Kubler (AUS) d [21] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2-6 7-6(5) 3-0 ret.



Women's doubles, first round

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [WC] Bianca Andreescu (CAN)/Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 7-6(3) 6-4



Men's doubles, first round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Rafael Matos (BRA)/David Vega Hernandez (ESP) 7-5 3-6 [10-6]

Austin Krajicek (USA)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-1 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[16] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [30] Sebastian Baez (ARG)

[LL] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [9] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Men's singles, third round

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [14] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells men's singles draw

Women's doubles, first round

[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Paula Badosa (ESP)/Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Women's doubles, second round

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v TBC

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells women's doubles draw

Men's doubles, second round

John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) v Jamie Murray (GBR)/Michael Venus (NZL)

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)/Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells men's doubles draw

