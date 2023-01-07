Kokkinakis to play Popyrin in Adelaide International showdown

Thanasi Kokkinakis has been handed a difficult first-round assignment as he attempts to defend his Adelaide International 2 title.

The 26-year-old South Australian, who made an emotional breakthrough to capture his maiden ATP singles title in his home town last summer, will face fellow Australian Alexei Popyrin in the opening round.

Popyrin has started the 2023 season in red-hot form, defeating four higher-ranked opponents this week to reach the Adelaide International 1 quarterfinals as a qualifier. This included a stunning first-round upset of world No.6 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

This will be Kokkinakis' first tour-level meeting with the 23-year-old Popyrin.

Jason Kubler, the only other Australian in the men's singles draw, has landed in the same quarter. The 29-year-old, who defeated two higher-ranked opponents at the United Cup in Sydney this week, faces a qualifier in the first round.

Australia's hopes in the women's singles competition have also been dealt challenging draws.

Jaimee Fourlis begins her campaign against world No.19 Ekaterina Alexandrova, while Storm Hunter faces in-form Irina Camelia Begu. The world No.34-ranked Romanian reached the semifinals at the Adelaide International 1 tournament this week.

The Adelaide International, a combined ATP 250 and WTA 500 event, is part of a two-week Adelaide Festival of Tennis. The festival includes back-to-back tournaments and concludes on 14 January.

> BUY NOW: Adelaide International tickets

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Adelaide

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, first round

[3] Zheng Qinwen (CHN) d [WC] Mia Repac (AUS) 6-0 6-0

[7] Jil Teichmann (SUI) d [WC] Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS) 6-1 6-0

[8] Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) d [WC] Alana Parnaby (AUS) 6-3 6-1

[12] Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d [WC] Alexandra Osborne (AUS) 6-0 6-4

COMING UP

Men's qualifying singles, first round

[5] Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)

[8] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Roman Safiullin

John Millman (AUS) v [3] Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)

[WC] Luke Saville (AUS) v [6] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

Women's singles, first round

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Ekaterina Alexandrova

[WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)

> VIEW: Full Adelaide International women's singles draw

Men's singles, first round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) v Qualifier

> VIEW: Full Adelaide International men's singles draw

Men's doubles, first round

[5] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Bye

John Peers (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v Guillermo Duran (ARG)/Philipp Oswald (AUT)

[WC] Jeremy Beale (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Julian Cash (GBR)/Henry Patten (GBR)

[WC] Blake Ellis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) v Maxime Cressy (USA)/Albano Olivetti (FRA)

> VIEW: Full Adelaide International men's doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!