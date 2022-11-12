Australia set to battle Great Britain in Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

Australia is one of four nations still in contention at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

After recording commanding victories against Slovakia and Belgium in the group stage, the Australian team now faces Great Britain in a semifinal showdown today at Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

"Being an Australian, it's a huge honour to be here and play for our country and we really want to try and do the best we can," said Storm Sanders, who has impressively beaten higher-ranked opponents in both of her singles matches this week.

"Semifinals is a good step, but we're here for more."

The Australian team, led by world No.33 Ajla Tomljanovic, is hoping to advance to the finals in the competition for a 19th time. Their most recent finals appearance was in 2019.

Australian team Player Singles ranking Doubles ranking Ajla Tomljanovic No.33 No.136 Priscilla Hon No.151 No.340 Storm Sanders No.237 No.10 Ellen Perez No.363 No.20 Sam Stosur No.539 No.113 Captain: Alicia Molik

Stosur, one of Australia's most decorated players in the competition, is feeling proud of the team's efforts.

"We are in the semis, but we definitely want to go further. We do believe that we can go further," said Stosur.

"Anything can happen in this type of event, but we have certainly shown that we've got the depth of our team. I think Stormy has played some of the best matches of her life in this competition this year, last year. You know, it's what you play for. You want to play with your team-mates on the side and everyone cheering for you. I think it brings out the best in all of us. It's enjoyable, it's fun, and I think with that, that's why we do play so well."

Great Britain lost its opening tie against Kazakhstan this week, but the host nation bounced back to complete a clean sweep against third seeds Spain to finish atop of Group C.

This is the British team's best run in the competition since 1981, when they scored a 2-1 victory against Australia in the semifinals then finished runners-up to the United States.

Great Britain team Player Singles ranking Doubles ranking Harriet Dart No.98 No.120 Katie Boulter No.124 - Heather Watson No.133 No.115 Alicia Barnett No.817 No.60 Olivia Nicholls - No.63 Captain: Anne Keothavong

The Australian team is making history of their own, advancing to a third consecutive semifinal for the first time in 40 years.

The Australian team is aiming to win an eighth Billie Jean King Cup title - and first since 1974, when Evonne Goolagong Cawley spearheaded the line-up.

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals are broadcast live on the Nine Network in Australia, with coverage beginning from 9pm AEDT.

