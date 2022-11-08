Australia set to face Slovakia at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Australia's 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals campaign begins against Slovakia today.

Tuesday 08 November 2022
Leigh Rogers
Glasgow, Scotland

The 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals begin in Scotland today and the Australian team has the honour of competing in the opening tie.

"It's exciting for us," said Australian captain Alicia Molik ahead of a round-robin showdown against Slovakia at Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

Molik is hoping Australia can make a winning start, as the team looks to improve on a semifinal appearance in Prague last year.

"We are here to try and win the event. We got close last year," Molik said.

"I really believe our team can step up. We've got experience and we've also got some youth in our team, which is really exciting."

World No.33 Ajla Tomljanovic, who is in career-best form, leads the Australian team, which also includes top 20-ranked doubles players Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez.

Australian team
PlayerSingles rankingDoubles ranking
Ajla TomljanovicNo.33No.137
Priscilla HonNo.153No.341
Storm SandersNo.236No.8
Ellen PerezNo.367No.18
Sam StosurNo.541No.114
Captain: Alicia Molik

Australia is facing Slovakia in the competition for the first time since 2016 and looking to improve a 2-0 head-to-head record.

Tomljanovic boasts an unbeaten record against Slovakia's top-ranked woman, former world No.26 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. The Australian has won all three of their previous meetings, including two this season.

Molik, however, is not underestimating the Slovakian team.

"They're a tough team, there is no doubt about it," said the Australian captain.

Slovakian team
PlayerSingles rankingDoubles ranking
Anna Karolina SchmiedlovaNo.96No.1276
Viktoria KuzmovaNo.146No.92
Rebecca SramkovaNo.322No.555
Tereza MihalikovaNo.993No.49
Renata JamrichovaNo.886-
Captain: Matej Liptak

The Australian team needs to finish on top of Group B, which also includes Belgium, to advance to the knock-out semifinals.

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals are broadcast on the Nine Network in Australia, with coverage beginning from 9pm AEDT.

