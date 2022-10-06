Kyrgios sets Japan Open quarterfinal appearance

Tokyo, Japan

Nick Kyrgios has utilised his powerful serve superbly in a come-from-behind win over Poland's Kamil Majchrzak at the Japan Open.

The world No.20 from Canberra fired 22 aces and not a single double fault to record a 3-6 6-2 6-2 win over the world No.121.

It delivers a ninth quarterfinal appearance this year for the top-ranked Australian, who followed a first Grand Slam final appearance at Wimbledon with a seventh singles title in Washington.

Kyrgios comes through in Tokyo! 🙌



The number 5 seed came from behind to beat Kamil Majchrzak, 3-6 6-2 6-2.#RakutenOpen pic.twitter.com/RIa3TykkfS — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 6, 2022

Progress to another quarterfinal at the US Open marked another career-best performance for the 27-year-old, who has displayed a new level of focus in the second half of this year.





Kyrgios' lone glitch against Majchrzak was a dropped service game early in the first set.

But recovery was swift for the Australian, who claimed the final four games of the second set and broke early to assert his dominance in the third set.

The composed victory, secured in 121 minutes, sets up a quarterfinal showdown with No.3 seed Taylor Fritz.

Kyrgios is also thriving in doubles alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis, with the all-Aussie pair advancing to the semifinals.

Aussies in action - Tokyo

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[5] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 3-6 6-2 6-2

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Pedro Martinez (ESP)/Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 7-5 6-4

Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) d [4] John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) 6-2 6-7(5) [10-6]

[Q] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) d [2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) 6-3 5-7 [10-8]



COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[5] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [3] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Men's doubles, semifinals

[1] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

