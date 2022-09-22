Duckworth advances to San Diego quarterfinals

Thursday 22 September 2022
Leigh Rogers
San Diego, USA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: James Duckworth of Australia plays a forehand against Christopher O'Connell of Australia in their Men's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
James Duckworth has booked his place in the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in San Diego.

The 30-year-old Australian fought past American qualifier Mitchell Krueger 6-3 7-6(4) in second-round action at the hard-court tournament today.

Duckworth fired 11 aces and won 80 per cent of first serve points in the 86-minute encounter.

It propels the world No.83 into his second tour-level quarterfinal of the season, where he'll face either third-seeded American Marcos Giron or Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Chris O'Connell moved into the second round after compatriot Jason Kubler retired in their opening-round showdown.

The match was locked at one-set apiece, when Kubler retired due to injury.


O'Connell, who made his top-100 debut earlier this season, faces eighth-seeded American J.J. Wolf in the second round.

Aussies in action - San Diego

RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
Chris O'Connell (AUS) d Jason Kubler (AUS) 4-6 6-3 ret.

Men's singles, second round
[7] James Duckworth (AUS) d [Q] Mitchell Krueger (USA) 6-3 7-6(4)

COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [8] J.J. Wolf (USA)

Men's singles, second round
[7] James Duckworth (AUS) v TBC

Men's doubles, first round
Jason Kubler (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

Seoul, Korea

Kimberly Birrell has been knocked out in the second round at a WTA 250 tournament in Seoul.

Wimbledon 2022 semifinalist Tatjana Maria proved too good in their second-round meeting, scoring a 6-0 6-3 victory.

Birrell now turns her attention to doubles, where she has progressed to the quarterfinals alongside fellow Australian Maddison Inglis.

This is 24-year-old Birrell's second career doubles quarterfinal at WTA level - and first since January 2016.

Astra Sharma is also through to the final eight in the doubles competition, after teaming with Rosalie Van de Hoek of the Netherlands to post a 6-3 6-3 first-round win against Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech and India's Ankita Raina.

Aussies in action - Seoul

RESULTS
Women's singles, second round
[7] Tatjana Maria (GER) d Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-0 6-3

Women's doubles, first round
Astra Sharma (AUS)/Rosalie Van der Hoek (NED) d Peangtarn Plipuech (THA)/Ankita Raina (IND) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
Astra Sharma (AUS)/Rosalie Van der Hoek (NED) v [1] Asia Muhammad (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA)
Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [3] Ekaterina Alexandrova/Yana Sizikova

