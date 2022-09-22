Duckworth advances to San Diego quarterfinals

San Diego, USA

James Duckworth has booked his place in the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in San Diego.

The 30-year-old Australian fought past American qualifier Mitchell Krueger 6-3 7-6(4) in second-round action at the hard-court tournament today.

Duckworth fired 11 aces and won 80 per cent of first serve points in the 86-minute encounter.

It propels the world No.83 into his second tour-level quarterfinal of the season, where he'll face either third-seeded American Marcos Giron or Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Chris O'Connell moved into the second round after compatriot Jason Kubler retired in their opening-round showdown.

“His bag was lost coming over from Europe so he was playing with Escobedo’s racquets and carrying an injury” 🎤@chrisoconnelll on Jason Kubler unfortunately having to retire from their R1 match in San Diego… pic.twitter.com/MaML6Cbw2O — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 21, 2022

The match was locked at one-set apiece, when Kubler retired due to injury.





O'Connell, who made his top-100 debut earlier this season, faces eighth-seeded American J.J. Wolf in the second round.

Aussies in action - San Diego

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Chris O'Connell (AUS) d Jason Kubler (AUS) 4-6 6-3 ret.

Men's singles, second round

[7] James Duckworth (AUS) d [Q] Mitchell Krueger (USA) 6-3 7-6(4)

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [8] J.J. Wolf (USA)

Men's singles, second round

[7] James Duckworth (AUS) v TBC

Men's doubles, first round

Jason Kubler (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

Seoul, Korea

Kimberly Birrell has been knocked out in the second round at a WTA 250 tournament in Seoul.

Wimbledon 2022 semifinalist Tatjana Maria proved too good in their second-round meeting, scoring a 6-0 6-3 victory.

Birrell now turns her attention to doubles, where she has progressed to the quarterfinals alongside fellow Australian Maddison Inglis.

This is 24-year-old Birrell's second career doubles quarterfinal at WTA level - and first since January 2016.

Astra Sharma is also through to the final eight in the doubles competition, after teaming with Rosalie Van de Hoek of the Netherlands to post a 6-3 6-3 first-round win against Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech and India's Ankita Raina.

Aussies in action - Seoul

RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

[7] Tatjana Maria (GER) d Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-0 6-3

Women's doubles, first round

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Rosalie Van der Hoek (NED) d Peangtarn Plipuech (THA)/Ankita Raina (IND) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Rosalie Van der Hoek (NED) v [1] Asia Muhammad (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA)

Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [3] Ekaterina Alexandrova/Yana Sizikova

