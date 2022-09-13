Ebden determined to achieve Davis Cup success

Matt Ebden has had a remarkable season, making three Grand Slam final appearances and achieving a new career-high doubles ranking. His next goal is Davis Cup success.

The 34-year-old from Perth made his Davis Cup debut in 2012 and contested his most recent tie in 2018. He'll line up in the green and gold once again for the group stages of the 2022 Davis Cup Finals, which are being played in Hamburg this week.

"I think you grow up as a tennis player wanting to be a tour professional, make the top 100, top 10 if you can, play and win Grand Slams and you want to play Davis Cup. Those are the three or four big things in tennis. Resume kind of things, accomplishments," Ebden said.

"(You want) to represent your country and win for your country, represent them well."





With five Australian players currently ranked inside the world's top 40 in doubles, Ebden appreciates there was strong competition for a spot in this year's team.

"We've got options. We've got good depth. It's great for Aussie tennis; we've got six, seven, eight guys who could easily play," Ebden said. "To be back in the mix of that again, it's awesome. I'm going to do my job and do my absolute best for Australia."

World No.33 Ebden has been selected alongside regular doubles partner Max Purcell. The duo won Wimbledon this year and were finalists at the Australian Open, cementing their place among the world's best teams.

"To be able to have a team where you go, right, there's our doubles team, they play all year round ... these guys know what it's all about, they know how to play, how to get it done, they know all the other teams - that's definitely valuable," Ebden said. "We hope it will work in our favour."

Australia faces Belgium, France and host nation Germany in round-robin ties this week.

"We've got an incredibly tough group on paper," said Ebden. "Three great countries in Germany, France and Belgium. Historically really good tennis nations, like us. We're strong too. Hopefully they're looking at us going, 'Gee, Australia's a strong team as well'.

"Of course we're going in there to win every match and come out on top of our group. Winning the Davis Cup, that's the big goal."

Yet Ebden, who boasts a 5-1 career win-loss record in Davis Cup matches, knows there is "still a lot of work ahead".

"Everyone knows, even if you're playing guys not as highly ranked, they play above themselves," Ebden said. "The Davis Cup atmosphere makes it special and brings the best out of most people.

"I would love to win a Davis Cup , so definitely trying to rally the boys. It will be a huge team effort."

Australia faces Belgium today, with play beginning at 10pm AEST. The Davis Cup Finals are broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network.

