Tomljanovic charges into US Open 2022 quarterfinals

Ajla Tomljanovic has advanced to her first US Open quarterfinal - and become only the second Australian woman to reach this stage at the tournament in the past 35 years.
The 29-year-old outplayed in-form Liudmila Samsonova, who was on a 13-match winning streak after claiming two WTA titles last month, in fourth-round action at Flushing Meadows today. Tomljanovic recorded a 7-6(8) 6-1 victory to continue her career-best run in New York.
After her remarkable three-set victory against Serena Williams in the third round, a steely Tomljanovic once again impressed with her ability to withstand pressure.
Tomljanovic fought back from a 3-5 deficit in the opening set, sensationally saving seven set points on her serve in a dramatic 10th game that lasted almost 20 minutes.
The resilient world No.46 then saved another set point, her eighth in total, in the first-set tiebreak.
"It's just about staying in the moment," Tomljanovic said with how she dealt with that situation.
After securing the opening set, Tomljanovic took control of the match and wrapped up a commanding victory in one-hour and 57-minutes.
"It's been a really big 48 hours. I didn't really feel like myself today the whole day. I don't know, just felt a little bit drained," Tomljanovic said.
"After that slow start, I just didn't want to go out like that. (So I) picked myself up, fought back really hard, played some quality tennis after that.
"The fact that I won, I'm still a little speechless."
Tomljanovic becomes the 11th Australian to advance to a US Open women's singles quarterfinal in the Open era - and the first since Sam Stosur in 2012.
|US Open women's singlesAustralian quarterfinalists - Open era
|Player
|Year
|Margaret Court
|1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1975
|Judy Dalton
|1968, 1971
|Karen Krantzcke
|1969
|Helen Gourlay
|1970
|Lesley Hunt
|1970, 1971, 1974, 1978
|Kerry Reid
|1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1979
|Evonne Goolagong Cawley
|1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1979
|Dianne Balestrat
|1976
|Wendy Turnbull
|1977, 1978, 1984, 1986
|Sam Stosur
|2010, 2011, 2012
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|2022
Tomljanovic will now fifth seed Ons Jabeur, the Wimbledon 2022 runner-up, for a place in the semifinals.
This is Tomljanovic's third career Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance, having also made the final eight at Wimbledon in 2021 and 2022.
In her eight previous US Open campaigns, Tomljanovic's best result was a third-round run last year.
Tomljanovic's victory continues a thrilling day for Australian tennis, after Nick Kyrgios knocked out world No.1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev in a four-set fourth-round battle at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
> READ: Kyrgios makes first US Open quarterfinal
In girls' singles action, Australian Taylah Preston has moved into the second round. The 16-year-old from Perth, who is ranked No.13 in the world, overcome American Alyssa Ahn 6-0 3-6 6-1.
Aussies in action - US Open
TODAY'S RESULTS
Women's singles, fourth round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(8) 6-1
Men's singles, fourth round
[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [1] Daniil Medvedev 7-6(11) 3-6 6-3 6-2
Girls' singles, first round
[8] Taylah Preston (AUS) d Alyssa Ahn (USA) 6-0 3-6 6-1
Boys' singles, first round
William Jansen (GBR) d Jeremy Jin (AUS) 6-1 6-3
> READ: Aussies storm into US Open doubles quarterfinals
COMING UP
Women's singles, quarterfinals
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [5] Ons Jabeur (TUN)
Men's singles, quarterfinals
[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [27] Karen Khachanov
Boys' singles, first round
[Q] Edward Winter (AUS) v Alexander Blockx (BEL)
Girls' singles, first round
Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) v Kayla Cross (CAN)
Girls' singles, second round
[8] Taylah Preston (AUS) v Angella Okutoyi (KEN)
