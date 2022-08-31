US Open 2022: Nine Aussies in action on day three

Australian players are performing strongly at this year's US Open, with six so far progressing through to the second round in the men's and women's singles competition.

Four of them - Ajla Tomljanovic, Alex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson and Nick Kyrgios - are back in action on day three, all looking to continue their winning runs.

Jason Kubler also returns, after his first-round match was suspended late today due to inclement weather. The 29-year-old is aiming to become the seventh Australian into the singles second round.

With the doubles competitions beginning on day three at Flushing Meadows, there are nine Australians in total scheduled to compete.

The US Open is broadcast on the Nine Network and Stan Sport in Australia, with coverage beginning from 1am AEST.

Aussies in action:

[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Cristian Garin (CHI)

Men's singles, second round, Court 5, first match (from 1am AEST)

De Minaur approaches this second-round showdown with world No.82 Garin with extra determination to score a victory. Memories of their Wimbledon fourth-round clash earlier this season, where the 23-year-old Australian lost in five sets after holding match points, are still fresh in his mind. "Hopefully I can get some revenge," commented De Minaur after his first-round win. Garin, a 26-year-old from Chile with a career-high ranking of No.17, is looking to advance to the US Open third round for a first time.

Head-to-head record: De Minaur leads 3-1

Last meeting: Garin won 2-6 5-7 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(6)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)

Men's singles, first round, Court 15, second match

Kubler is making his second US Open main draw appearance - and first since 2018. The resurgent 29-year-old is in stellar form, winning 26 of his past 33 matches. This includes his career-best fourth-round run at Wimbledon and eight victories against top 100-ranked opponents. The world No.109 resumes this rain-delayed match against world No.99 Ymer, a 23-year-old Swede seeking his first main draw win in New York, leading 5-7 6-4 6-2 1-2.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)

Men's singles, second round, Louis Armstrong Stadium, third match

World No.25 Kyrgios has made a confident start to the tournament, not facing a break point in his first-round dismissal of doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis. The 27-year-old Australian, who has won 23 of his past 28 matches, now meets world No.50 Benjamin Bonzi in the second round. "He's a very solid player and having a great season," Kyrgios noted of the 26-year-old Frenchman, who is aiming to reach the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)

Men's singles, second round, Court 11, third match

Thompson has progressed to the US Open second round for the fifth time in his career and is hoping to reach the third round for a second time. The 28-year-old Australian, who is currently ranked No.102, faces a 26-year-old Colombian qualifier enjoying a career-best run in New York. World No.94 Galan scored his first top-10 win to upset fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round. Their only previous meeting was on clay, Thompson's least preferred surface.

Head-to-head record: Galan leads 1-0

Last meeting: Galan won 6-1 4-6 6-4 (Houston, April 2019)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Evgeniya Rodina

Women's singles, second round, Court 12, fourth match

Australia's top-ranked woman Tomljanovic is looking to match her career-best US Open result and advance to the third round for a second consecutive year. The world No.46 faces the unranked Rodina, who upset world No.27 Martina Trevisan in the opening round. The 33-year-old Rodina, who used a protected ranking of No.73 to enter, is a mother-of-two and contesting her first professional tournament in three years. This is their third career meeting - and first in more than seven years.

Head-to-head record: Tied at 1-all

Last meeting: Tomljanovic won 7-6(4) 6-2 (Pattaya City, February 2015)

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Madison Brengle (USA)/Claire Liu (USA)

Women's doubles, first round, Court 4, first match (from 1am AEST)

Perez and Melichar-Martinez arrive in New York in red-hot form. The Wimbledon quarterfinalists have won 12 of their past 14 matches and claimed a first team title at Cleveland last week. The No.10 seeds face American duo Brengle and Liu in the first round. This is world No.26 Perez's fourth US Open, where her best result is a third-round run in her 2019 debut.

John Peers (AUS)/Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [3] Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)

Men's doubles, first round, Court 6, third match

World No.10 Peers' regular partner, Filip Polasek, is not competing in New York this year, so the 34-year-old is teaming with fellow Aussie Popyrin for the first time. The unseeded pairing face third seeds and reigning Roland Garros champions, world No.8 Arevalo and world No.5 Rojer in the opening round.

Luke Saville (AUS)/Aslan Karatsev v Sander Gille (BEL)/Lukasz Kubot (POL)

Men's doubles, first round, Court 15, fourth match

Saville, a two-time finalist on the ATP Tour this season, is making his third US Open appearance and hoping to score his first win in New York. The 28-year-old Australian, who is currently ranked No.93, is partnering world No.94 Karatsev. The first-time pairing face world No.67 Gille and former world No.1 and two-time major champion Kubot.

