Qualifying quests continue for six Australian players at US Open 2022

Six Australian players have progressed through to the second round of the US Open 2022 qualifying competition.

Maddison Inglis, Kimberly Birrell, Priscilla Hon, Astra Sharma and Lizette Cabrera remain alive in the women's event, with Max Purcell carrying Aussie hopes in the men's event.

"We have an amazing group and we're all so supportive of each other. Definitely if one person is doing well, it boosts the morale and gets everyone else going," said Cabrera, who was one of two Australians (alongside Astra Sharma) to save match points in their opening-round victories.

"We all work so hard, so I'm really proud of all of us."

All six Australian players are in action on day three of the qualifying competition at Flushing Meadows, with play beginning from 1am AEST tonight.

Players need to win three rounds to qualify and join the 13 Australians already set to compete in next week's main draw.

Aussies in action:

[31] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [WC] Valerie Glozman (USA)

Women's qualifying singles, second round, Court 12, first match (from 1am AEST)

Inglis enters this match-up with a considerable advantage in experience. The 24-year-old from Perth is ranked No.135 and competing at the US Open for a fourth consecutive year. Her second-round opponent is a 15-year-old American wildcard and contesting her first-ever professional event. Glozman, who competes with a two-handed forehand, was a finalist in the USTA National 18s Championships earlier this year and upset former top 100-player Dalila Jakupovic in her US Open debut.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [5] Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

Women's qualifying singles, second round, Court 4, third match

Birrell's comeback from an elbow injury continues to build momentum, with the 24-year-old from the Gold Coast impressively progressing through to the second round of qualifying in her tournament debut. The world No.327 now meets fifth-seeded Golubic, an experienced 29-year-old Swiss player ranked No.88 and a Wimbledon 2021 quarterfinalist. Birrell is looking to record her sixth career top-100 win - and first since February 2021.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Sara Beljek (CZE)

Women's qualifying singles, second round, Court 9, third match

Hon, a 24-year-old from Brisbane making her third appearance in a US Open qualifying draw, is feeling confident. The world No.168 has won nine of her past 12 matches and is adopting of mindset of "just to back myself". Her second-round opponent is a rising 16-year-old Czech ranked No.194. Beljek has captured three ITF titles since May and defeated former top-10 player Kristina Mladenovic to record her first Grand Slam-level win this week.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Astra Sharma (AUS) v [30] Reka Luca Jani (HUN)

Women's qualifying singles, second round, Court 15, third match

Sharma is seeking to extend her run of 14 straight Grand Slam main draw appearances and qualify in New York for a second consecutive year. The 26-year-old from Perth made a promising start, saving a match point in a dramatic first-round qualifying encounter with the higher-ranked Jessika Ponchet of France. World No.191 Sharma now faces another big test in the second round, facing 30th seed Jani. The 31-year-old Hungarian is ranked No.134 and enjoying a career-best season.

Head-to-head record: Sharma leads 1-0

Last meeting: Sharma won 6-2 6-1 (Strasbourg, May 2019)

Max Purcell (AUS) v [2] Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)

Men's qualifying singles, second round, Court 14, fourth match

World No.210 Purcell carries confidence into this second-round clash, having won 13 of his past 20 singles matches. This includes the 24-year-old from Sydney's successful qualifying campaign at Wimbledon, where he also captured the doubles title. He meets Galan, a 26-year-old Colombian who recently broke into the world's top 100 and currently sits at a career-high world No.94. This is their second meeting this season, after playing on clay at an ATP Challenger in April.

Head-to-head record: Galan leads 1-0

Last meeting: Galan won 7-5 7-6(4) (Sarasota, April 2022)

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Catherine Harrison (USA)

Women's qualifying singles, second round, Court 5, fifth match

After impressively eliminating the No.15 seed in the opening round, world No.229 Cabrera now faces an American hope. Harrison is a late-blooming 28-year-old, who is currently ranked No.239 and contesting US Open qualifying for the first time. The 24-year-old Cabrera is competing in New York for a sixth time and aiming to make a third main draw appearance. Cabrera owns a 4-3 career record in qualifying matches at Flushing Meadows.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

