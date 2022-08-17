Kyrgios, De Minaur score first-round wins at Cincinnati Masters

Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur have charged into the second round at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The Australian hopes both continued their impressive form, scoring straight-sets victories today at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Kyrgios fired 10 aces in a 7-5 6-4 first-round win against world No.37 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

"He's a tricky player, he's so talented, he's got so many shots at his disposal," said Kyrgios, who was a Cincinnati finalist in 2017. "So I knew that I just had to serve well and then dictate as much as I can."

This improves Kyrgios' season record in first-round matches to 11-0. The world No.28 now faces 11th-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the second round.

De Minaur was even more convincing in his first-round match, powering to a 6-2 6-2 triumph against Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen. The world No.20 lost only 12 points on serve in the 66-minute encounter.

This propels the 23-year-old Australian into a second-round showdown with seventh-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Thanasi Kokkinakis battled for three hours and 15 minutes in his first-round clash with 10th-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner, almost scoring a major boilover.

Sinner, who was celebrating his 21st birthday, eventually edged out a 6-7(9) 6-4 7-6(6) victory against the Aussie qualifier.

In women's doubles action, Toronto finalists Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez won a three-set clash against American wildcards Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend.

Aussies in action - Cincinnati

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 7-5 6-4

Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Henri Laaksonen (SUI) 6-2 6-2

[10] Jannik Sinner (ITA) d [Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-7(9) 6-4 7-6(6)

Women's doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [WC] Caty McNally (USA)/Taylor Townsend (USA) 6-0 3-6 [10-1]

Anett Kontaveit (EST)/Sloane Stephens (USA) d Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-2 3-6 [10-8]

Men's doubles, first round

[WC] William Blumberg (USA)/Steve Johnson (USA) d Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) 7-5 3-6 [10-6]



COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [11] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [7] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Women's singles, second round

[Q] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [3] Paula Badosa (ESP)

Men's doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) v Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)/Andrey Rublev

Women's doubles, first round

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Men's doubles, second round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Andreas Mies (GER)

Women's doubles, second round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [2] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

