Aussies in action: Week of 8 August 2022

Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders have both qualified for the National Bank Open in Toronto this week.
Tomljanovic secured her place in the main draw with a 4-6 6-1 6-3 victory against Brit Harriet Dart and now faces world No.19 Veronika Kudermetova in the opening round.
Sanders defeated American Lauren Davis 6-3 1-6 6-3 to qualify at a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time in her career. The 27-year-old's first-round opponent is world No.14 Leylah Fernandez, the US Open 2021 finalist making her comeback from a foot injury.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|National Bank OpenToronto, Canada
|WTA 1000
|Hard
|Ajla Tomljanovic, Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez, Priscilla Hon, Kimberly Birrell
|Thoreau Tennis OpenConcord, USA
|WTA 125
|Hard
|Astra Sharma, Lizette Cabrera, Kaylah McPhee
|San BartolomeSan Bartolome, Spain
|ITF 60
|Clay
|Alexandra Osborne
|Brasov OpenBrasov, Romania
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Milana Dejanovic, Angelina Graovac, Andjela Reljic
|Magic Hotel ToursMonastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Lisa Mays
Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios lead the Australian charge at this week's National Bank Open in Montreal. Both carry impressive momentum into the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, having each claimed hard-court titles in the past fortnight.
Atlanta champion De Minaur begins his campaign against Canadian hope Denis Shapovalov, while Washington champion Kyrgios faces Argentina's Sebastian Baez in the first round.
> READ: Kyrgios crowned champion in Washington
Five Australians contested the qualifying competition in Montreal, however their quests were unsuccessful.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|National Bank OpenMontreal, Canada
|ATP 1000
|Hard
|Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, John Peers, Matt Ebden, Max Purcell, Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler, James Duckworth
|ChicagoChicago, USA
|ATP Challenger 80
|Hard
|Chris O'Connell, Jordan Thompson, Li Tu, John-Patrick Smith, Luke Saville
|PadovaPadova, Italy
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Brandon Walkin
|TbilisiTbilisi, Georgia
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Akira Santillan
|YstadYstad, Sweden
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Ethan Cook
|Magic Hotel TourMonastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Matthew Dellavedova, Riley Courtney, Adrian Arcon, Jordan Soussa, Stefan Vujic, Kyle Gauci, Anthony Popyrin
|JakartaJakarta, Indonesia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Moerani Bouzige, Alexander Crnokrak, Amor Jasika, Alexander Babanine, Hugh Callaghan, Shuannon Tricerri, Tai Sach, Jesse Delaney
|CancunCancun, Mexico
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Adam Walton
|Curtea de ArgesCurtea de Arges, Romania
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Tom Evans
|FrankfurtFrankfurt, Germany
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Josh Reid
|HelsinkiHelsinki, Finland
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Nicholas Jovanovski
