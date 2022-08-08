Aussies in action: Week of 8 August 2022

Find out where our professional Australian players are competing this week ...

Monday 08 August 2022
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: Storm Sanders of Australia returns a shot from Taylor Townsend during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Spartan Tennis Complex on August 01, 2022 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders have both qualified for the National Bank Open in Toronto this week.

Tomljanovic secured her place in the main draw with a 4-6 6-1 6-3 victory against Brit Harriet Dart and now faces world No.19 Veronika Kudermetova in the opening round.

Sanders defeated American Lauren Davis 6-3 1-6 6-3 to qualify at a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time in her career. The 27-year-old's first-round opponent is world No.14 Leylah Fernandez, the US Open 2021 finalist making her comeback from a foot injury.

Event/LocationLevelSurfaceAussie competitors
National Bank OpenToronto, CanadaWTA 1000HardAjla Tomljanovic, Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez, Priscilla Hon, Kimberly Birrell
Thoreau Tennis OpenConcord, USAWTA 125HardAstra Sharma, Lizette Cabrera, Kaylah McPhee
San BartolomeSan Bartolome, SpainITF 60ClayAlexandra Osborne
Brasov OpenBrasov, RomaniaITF 25ClayMilana Dejanovic, Angelina Graovac, Andjela Reljic
Magic Hotel ToursMonastir, TunisiaITF 15HardLisa Mays

Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios lead the Australian charge at this week's National Bank Open in Montreal. Both carry impressive momentum into the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, having each claimed hard-court titles in the past fortnight.

Atlanta champion De Minaur begins his campaign against Canadian hope Denis Shapovalov, while Washington champion Kyrgios faces Argentina's Sebastian Baez in the first round.

Five Australians contested the qualifying competition in Montreal, however their quests were unsuccessful.

Event/LocationLevelSurfaceAussie competitors
National Bank OpenMontreal, CanadaATP 1000HardAlex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, John Peers, Matt Ebden, Max Purcell, Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler, James Duckworth
ChicagoChicago, USAATP Challenger 80HardChris O'Connell, Jordan Thompson, Li Tu, John-Patrick Smith, Luke Saville
PadovaPadova, ItalyITF 25ClayBrandon Walkin
TbilisiTbilisi, GeorgiaITF 25ClayAkira Santillan
YstadYstad, SwedenITF 25ClayEthan Cook
Magic Hotel TourMonastir, TunisiaITF 15HardMatthew Dellavedova, Riley Courtney, Adrian Arcon, Jordan Soussa, Stefan Vujic, Kyle Gauci, Anthony Popyrin
JakartaJakarta, IndonesiaITF 15HardMoerani Bouzige, Alexander Crnokrak, Amor Jasika, Alexander Babanine, Hugh Callaghan, Shuannon Tricerri, Tai Sach, Jesse Delaney
CancunCancun, MexicoITF 15HardAdam Walton
Curtea de ArgesCurtea de Arges, RomaniaITF 15ClayTom Evans
FrankfurtFrankfurt, GermanyITF 15ClayJosh Reid
HelsinkiHelsinki, FinlandITF 15HardNicholas Jovanovski

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

