Wimbledon 2022: Eight Australians in action on day one

Main draw action begins at Wimbledon today, with eight Australian players competing in first-round singles matches.

Aussies in action:

[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Gentlemen's singles, first round, Court 14, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Purcell makes his main draw debut against an experienced grass-court player. The left-handed Mannarino, a 33-year-old Frenchman ranked No.86, has advanced to the fourth round at the All England Club on three occasions (in 2013, 2017 and 2018). Yet 24-year-old Purcell enters this match with confidence. "I love grass. It's a surface I want to try and make a name for myself on," said the world No.209 after his successful qualifying campaign.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

John Millman (AUS) v [26] Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Gentlemen's singles, first round, Court 14, second match

World No.85 Millman begins his seventh Wimbledon campaign against Kecmanovic, a 22-year-old Serb ranked No.30 and enjoying a career-best season. The 33-year-old from Brisbane does have a promising record against seeded opponents at the tournament, winning three of his seven previous matches. Millman has beaten Kecmanovic once before too, on clay in 2019.

Head-to-head record: Kecmanovic leads 2-1

Last meeting: Kecmanovic won 6-4 7-6(5) (Belgrade, April 2022)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Kamil Majchrzak (POL)

Gentlemen's singles, first round, Court 16, second match

This is Kokkinakis' third main draw appearance at the All England Club - and first since 2017. Four years ago, Kokkinakis scored a second-round victory against Majchrzak in Wimbledon qualifying at Roehampton. Now the 26-year-olds meet again in the main draw, both ranked inside the top 100 with Kokkinakis at world No.79 and Majchrzak at world No.91.

Head-to-head record: Kokkinakis leads 1-0

Last meeting: Kokkinakis won 6-1 6-4 (Wimbledon, June 2018)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Andy Murray (GBR)

Gentlemen's singles, first round, Centre Court, third match

As world No.73 Duckworth continues his comeback from hip surgery, the 30-year-old faces a familiar opponent in his sixth main draw appearance. Former world No.1 Murray, a British hero and two-time Wimbledon champion with an unblemished first-round record at the tournament, is also reclimbing the ranks at world No.52 after recovering from his own hip issues.

Head-to-head record: Murray leads 2-0

Last meeting: Murray won 6-3 6-4 (Brisbane, January 2019)

[Q] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Dalma Galfi (HUN)

Ladies' singles, first round, Court 10, third match

World No.129 Inglis' confidence is high after qualifying at a major tournament for the first time. The 24-year-old from Perth makes her Wimbledon main draw debut against another in-form player, world No.89 Galfi. The 23-year-old from Hungary, who is also making her Wimbledon debut, is on a five-match winning streak after winning an ITF grass-court event earlier this month.

Head-to-head record: Galfi leads 1-0

Last meeting: Galfi won 4-6 6-3 6-3 (Indian Wells, March 2022)

[Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Tatjana Maria (GER)

Ladies' singles, first round, Court 14, third match

After fighting her way through qualifying, world No.136 Sharma is set to make her third Wimbledon main draw appearance. The athletic 26-year-old from Perth faces Maria, a 34-year-old mother-of-two ranked No.103 and contesting her 10th Wimbledon. "I feel like the underdog in most of these matches because, you know, traditionally I'm a bit more of a hard-court or clay-courter," Sharma said. "So it's like nothing to lose."

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[Q] Zoe Hives (AUS) v [5] Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Ladies' singles, first round, Court 2, fourth match

Hives makes her Wimbledon debut against world No.5 Sakkari. The 25-year-old has faced a top 20-ranked opponent once before in her career, in the second round at AO 2019. That was the world No.571's most recent Grand Slam main draw appearance. After being sidelined for more than two years with a blood circulation disorder, Hives made her tour return earlier this year and won back-to-back matches for the first time to qualify.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v Viktoriya Tomova (BUL)

Ladies' singles, first round, Court 8, fourth match

Saville has soared more 500 ranking places in the past five months and has been rewarded with a Wimbledon wildcard. The 28-year-old, who has been hampered by foot injuries in recent seasons, is currently ranked No.98. Making her sixth main draw appearance at the tournament, Saville faces 27-year-old Bulgarian and world No.112 Tomova, an Eastbourne quarterfinalist last week, in the opening round.

Head-to-head record: Tomova leads 1-0

Last meeting: Tomova won 6-3 6-1 (Cagnes-sur-Mer, September 2020)

