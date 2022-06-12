Perez celebrates doubles triumph as fellow Aussies set final appearances

s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Aussies in action - s-Hertogenbosch

Ellen Perez is celebrating a fourth title on the WTA Tour, after combining with Tamara Zidansek to lift the women's doubles trophy at the Libema Open in s-Hertogenbosch.

It marks a first career title for the Australian-Slovenian duo, who defeated No.1 seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens 6-3 5-7 [10-12] in the final.

12-10 in the championship tiebreak 🥶



🇦🇺 @EllenPerez95 & 🇸🇮 Tamara Zidansek save a match point before defeating the top seeds to lift the 's-Hertogenbosch doubles title! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/nSyYcgvte2 — wta (@WTA) June 11, 2022

Proving cool under pressure, Perez and Zidansek saved a match point to secure victory in an hour and 33 minutes at the grass-court tournament.





It marks a first 2022 title for the Wollongong-born Perez, who achieved her title breakthrough alongside Daria Saville at Strasbourg in 2019. In 2021, Perez teamed with countrywoman Astra Sharma to claim the Guadalajara title and was a winner alongside Ulrikke Eikeri, from Norway, in Tenerife.

It was also an impressive day's work for Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in s-Hertogenbosch, with the Australians booking a third final for the 2022 season with a come-from-behind victory over Raven Klaasen and Marcelo Melo in the semifinals.

Vying for a second title together, after claiming their first in Houston in March, Ebden and Purcell will meet Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof, the No.2 seeds, in the final.

RESULTS

Women's doubles, final

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Tamara Zidansek (SLO) d Veronika Kudermetova/Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-3 5-7 [10-12]

Men's doubles, semifinals

[4] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d Raven Klaasen (RSA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) 1-6 7-5 [10-6]

COMING UP

Men's doubles, final

[4] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d Neal Skupski (GBR)/Wesley Koolhof (NED)

Nottingham, Great Britain

Jordan Thompson defeated fellow Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-4 6-2 at the Nottingham Challenger to claim a ninth straight match win on grass.

The semifinal vicotry sees Thompson, the No.3 seed, into a second straight final on UK soil, after his victory in last week's Surbiton Trophy.

Thompson will face top seed Dan Evans for a chance to lift the trophy.

Aussies in action - Nottingham

RESULTS

Men's singles, semifinals

[3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [5] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-4 6-2

COMING UP

Men's singles, final

[3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) ) v [1] Dan Evans (GBR)

Stuttgart, Germany

Andy Murray has ended Nick Kyrgios' winning run at the Boss Open, the Scott claiming a 7-6(5) 6-2 victory in the semifinals.

Former world No.1 Murray took one hour and 31 minutes to book his place in a 70th final on the ATP Tour at the 250-level tournament

Murray faces Matteo Berrettii, the No.2 seed and the 2021 Wimbledon finalist, in the title match.

Aussies in action - Stuttgart

RESULTS

Men's singles, semifinals

Andy Murray (GBR) d Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 7-6(1) 6-2