Roland Garros 2022: Six Aussies in action on day five

Ajla Tomljanovic's singles campaign may be over in singles at Roland Garros, but her hopes are still alive in the women's doubles competition.

The 29-year-old Australian plays her first-round doubles match on day five alongside Japanese partner Misaki Doi.

Tomljanovic is one of six Australians competing on day five. This also includes rising stars Olivia Gadecki and Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz, who are making their Roland Garros doubles debut.

Roland Garros is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with play beginning from 7pm AEST.

Aussies in action:

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)

Women's doubles, first round, Court 2, second match

Promising Aussie talents Gadecki, a 20-year-old from Queensland, and Kempenaers-Pocz, a 17-year-old South Australian, are teaming up for the first time to make their Roland Garros debut as a wildcard pairing. Both have proven they can handle this level, previously scoring Grand Slam doubles match wins at the Australian Open.

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2022 women's doubles draw

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Misaki Doi (JPN) v Vivian Heisen (GER)/Panna Udvardy (HUN)

Women's doubles, first round, Court 8, second match

Tomljanovic is making her eighth appearance in a Roland Garros doubles draw and aiming to advance to the second round for a third consecutive year. The 29-year-old Aussie is teaming up with Doi, a 31-year-old from Japan, for the first time. Their first-round opponents, Heisen and Udvardy, were finalists at the Sydney Tennis Classic earlier this season.

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) v [WC] Tessa Andrianjafitrimo (FRA)/Fabrice Martin (FRA)

Mixed doubles, first round, Court 3, third match

Stosur is contesting mixed doubles at Roland Garros for the first time since 2007. The world No.13 boasts an incredible 9-2 win-loss record from her two previous appearances. The 38-year-old is teaming with Ebden, a 34-year-old ranked No.37 and making his mixed doubles debut in Paris. The duo have experienced success together at Grand Slam level, advancing to the Australian Open 2021 final.

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2022 mixed doubles draw

[3] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/John Peers (AUS) v [WC] Harmony Tan (FRA)/Jonathan Eysseric (FRA)

Mixed doubles, first round, Court 5, third match

World No.15 Peers is making his eighth appearance in a Roland Garros mixed doubles draw. The 33-year-old Australian has a new partner this year, teaming with world No.6 Dabrowski for the first time. The 30-year-old Canadian is a former mixed doubles champion in Paris.

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2022, day five full order of play

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!