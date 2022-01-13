Aussies crash out in Australian Open 2022 qualifying

It has been a tough day for local contenders in the Australian Open 2022 women's qualifying singles competition, with all five players in action losing their second-round matches.

Lizette Cabrera fought gallantly in her showdown with former world No.94 Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands, bravely saving four match points before succumbing 6-4 7-5 at Melbourne Park today.

The 24-year-old from Queensland struck 27 winners in the one-hour and 43-minute battle, but was ultimately undone by 46 unforced errors.

Arina Rodionova started strongly in her clash with world No.219 Mirjam Bjorklund, however the rising 23-year-old Swede prevailed in three sets.

Bjorklund fired 27 winners to the No.30-seeded Australian's 13, helping her record a 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory in just under two hours.

Another Melbourne local, Jaimee Fourlis, was outclassed by second-seeded Italian Martina Trevisan. The Roland Garros 2020 quarterfinalist scored a 6-2 6-0 win, with strong returning make it difficult for 22-year-old Fourlis.

Seone Mendez, a 22-year-old Australian who claimed her first Grand Slam win this week, also exited against a seeded opponent. China's Zheng Qinwen, the No.13 seed, posted a 6-3 6-2 victory.

Unfortunately, Zoe Hives' fairytale return from illness ended on a disappointing note. After winning her first competitive match in more than two years on Tuesday, an ankle complaint hampered the 25-year-old wildcard in a straight-sets loss to American Emina Bektas.

The results leave Kimberly Birrell as the last Australian in the women's qualifying singles draw. The 23-year-old from the Gold Coast plays Brit Harriet Dart in the final qualifying round tomorrow.

Australian Open 2022

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, second round

Mirjam Bjorklund (SWE) d [30] Arina Rodionova (AUS) 4-6 6-4 6-2

[2] Martina Trevisan (ITA) d Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 6-2 6-0

[13] Zheng Qinwen (CHN) d Seone Mendez (AUS) 6-3 6-2

Richel Hogenkamp (NED) d Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 6-4 7-5

Emina Bektas (USA) d [WC] Zoe Hives (AUS) 7-5 7-5

Men's qualifying singles, second round

Matthew Ebden (AUS) d Dominic Stricker (SUI) 7-6(2) 6-2

Jesper De Hong (NED) d [WC] Edward Winter (AUS) 6-1 6-2



COMING UP

Women's qualifying singles, final round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [11] Harriet Dart (GBR)

Men's qualifying singles, final round

Matthew Ebden (AUS) v [2] Norbert Gombos (SVK)