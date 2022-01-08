Draws set for Sydney Tennis Classic

Women's singles

Ash Barty headlines the Sydney Tennis Classic women's singles draw.

The world No.1 receives an opening-round bye at the WTA 500 tournament, which will be played at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre from 9-15 January.

Barty is one of four Australian hopes in the 30-player draw, which includes seven of the world's top 10 players.

Ajla Tomljanovic faces a qualifier in her first-round match, while Priscilla Hon plays Romanian Jaqueline Cristian.

Astra Sharma has been pitted against world No.10 Ons Jabeur, a rematch of the Charleston final won by the 26-year-old Australian last season.

Sydney Tennis ClassicWomen's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [1] Ash Barty (AUS) 1 v Bye - Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 45 v Qualifer - [WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) 98 v [7] Ons Jabeur (TUN) 10 [WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS) 263 v Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) 71

Men's singles

Alexei Popyrin begins his Sydney Tennis Classic campaign against world No.60 Pedro Martinez. It will be his first career meeting with the 24-year-old Spaniard.

Local wildcard Jordan Thompson has drawn American Marcos Giron in the opening round of the ATP 250 tournament, while Nick Kyrgios faces former top-10 player Fabio Fognini in his first match of the 2022 season.

"I just want to go out there and have fun," said Kyrgios, who won his only previous meeting against Fognini in 2018.

"I want to put on a good performance. It's the Australian summer. People are expecting me to put on a good show and I think I'm capable of doing that."

Sydney Tennis ClassicMen's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 61 v Pedro Martinez (ESP) 60 [WC] Jordan Thompson (AUS) 75 v Marcos Giron (USA) 66 [WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 93 v [7] Fabio Fognini (ITA) 37

