John Peers secures fourth career year-end top-20 finish

Six Australian men finished the season inside the world's top 100 in doubles, led by world No.13 John Peers.

Tuesday 23 November 2021
Leigh Rogers
John PEERS (AUS) as he plays with Michael VENUS (NZL) as they play against Rajeev RAM (USA) and Joe SALISBURY(GBR) in the mens doubles on Court 6 during Day 8 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, February 15, 2021. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ SCOTT BARBOUR

John Peers has ended the season as the top-ranked Australian in men's doubles for the eighth time in his career - and impressively, for the seventh season in a row.

The resurgent Peers finishes 2021 at world No.13, having captured two titles from four finals appearances. The 33-year-old also contested a further four semifinals, including at the US Open in his best Grand Slam result in more than two years.

Peers has been rewarded with the fourth top-20 finish of his career and his highest year-end ranking since concluding the 2017 season at world No.4.

Six Australian players finished the 2021 season inside the world's top 100 in men's doubles, including Luke Saville and Matthew Ebden at career-high rankings of world No.23 and world No.57 respectively.

World No.33 Max Purcell and world No.67 John-Patrick Smith have both recorded their highest-ever year-end rankings, while world No.85 Matt Reid posted his best year-end ranking in five years.

Men's doublesAustralian top 20
PlayerAgeYear-end rankingRanking points
1John Peers33No.135080
2Luke Saville27No.232966
3Max Purcell23No.332660
4Matthew Ebden33No.571906
5John-Patrick Smith32No.671578
6Matt Reid31No.851242
7Marc Polmans24No.1011035
8Alex de Minaur22No.133775
9Jordan Thompson27No.188488
10John Millman32No.197450
11James Duckworth29No.219380
12Nick Kyrgios26No.231338
13Chris Guccione36No.308210
14Alexei Popyrin22No.336189
15Scott Puodziunas32No.378159
16Thomas Fancutt26No.388153
17Blake Ellis22No.412139
18Harry Bourchier25No.413138
19Jeremy Beale27No.423132
20Thanasi Kokkinakis25No.429128

