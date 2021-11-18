Social round-up: Aussie stars inspiring the next generation

We begin this week's social round-up with some generous Aussie players, who have been spending time with the stars of tomorrow ...
Matthew Ebden, who is currently ranked at a career-high No.57 in doubles, joined the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow to distribute racquets at Western Australia primary schools:
World No.1 quad wheelchair singles player Dylan Alcott made many kids smile at a come-and-try day in Melbourne:
Meanwhile, Ash Barty has shared some incredible insights into her journey and 2021 accomplishments:
The always-entertaining Daria Gavrilova shared some insights of her own, with a vlog on Australian team preparations at the Billie Jean King Cup:
Ash Barty is proudly celebrating Australia's rise to world No.1 in the Billie Jean King Cup rankings:
Storm Sanders is nominated for a Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award:
Alexei Popyrin made a new friend on an African getaway:
Maddison Inglis is pumped to be returning home:
Priscilla Hon and Alicia Molik are trying to keep busy in quarantine:
Storm Sanders is recharging on a Victorian getaway:
