Aussies in action: Polmans qualifies at Nur-Sultan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
Australia's Marc Polmans has qualified for an ATP 250 tournament in Nur-Sultan.
The 24-year-old secured his place in the main draw with a 6-4 6-2 victory against local hope Denis Yevseyev in the final qualifying round.
It is the second time Polmans has qualified at a tour-level event this season, matching his effort at Wimbledon where he went on to reach the second round.
The world No.165 faces Italian Lorenzo Musetti - a rising 19-year-old ranked No.57 - in the opening round.
John Millman begins his title defence against Kazakhstan qualifier Dmitry Popko, who defeated Australian Matthew Ebden in a three-set final qualifying round battle.
While James Duckworth enters the tournament with brimming confidence, having just won an ATP Challenger title in Turkey and rising to a career-high ranking at No.65.
Aussies in action - Nur-Sultan
RESULTS
Men's qualifying singles, final round
[3] Marc Polmans (AUS) d [Alt] Denis Yevseyev (KAZ) 6-4 6-2
[8] Dmitry Popko (KAZ) d Matthew Ebden (AUS) 3-6 6-3 6-4
COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[5] John Millman (AUS) v [Q] Dmitry Popko (KAZ)
James Duckworth (AUS) v [WC] Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ)
[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) v Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)
Men's doubles, first round
James Duckworth (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) v [2] Andrey Golubev (KAZ)/Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ)
Marc Polmans (AUS)/Jaume Munar (ESP) v [WC] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Daniil Golubev (RUS)
Metz, France
Australian duo Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith have lost their opening-round doubles match at an ATP 250 tournament in Metz.
Monaco's Hugo Nys and France's Arthur Rinderknech prevailed 6-3 7-5 in a 76-minute clash.
Alexei Popyrin was set to compete at the indoor hard court event, but has withdrawn with a toe injury. This leaves Alex de Minaur, who receives a first-round bye as the No.4 seed, as the sole Australian representative in the singles draw.
Aussies in action - Metz
RESULTS
Men's doubles, first round
Hugo Nys (MON)/Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) d [4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-3 7-5
COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC
Men's doubles, first round
Matt Reid (AUS)/Ken Skupski (GBR) v [1] Henri Kontinen (FIN)/Ben McLachlan (JPN)
Alex de Minaur (AUS)/David Vega Hernandez (ESP) v [WC] Gregoire Barrere (FRA)/Lucas Pouille (FRA)