Aussies in action: Polmans qualifies at Nur-Sultan

Marc Polmans joins fellow Australians John Millman and James Duckworth in the main draw at an ATP 250 tournament in Kazakhstan.

Tuesday 21 September 2021
Leigh Rogers
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
SINGAPORE - FEBRUARY 23: Marc Polmans of Australia plays a forehand in his Men's Singles first round match against Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan on day two of the Singapore Tennis Open at the OCBC Arena on February 23, 2021 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images for Sport Singapore)
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Australia's Marc Polmans has qualified for an ATP 250 tournament in Nur-Sultan.

The 24-year-old secured his place in the main draw with a 6-4 6-2 victory against local hope Denis Yevseyev in the final qualifying round.

It is the second time Polmans has qualified at a tour-level event this season, matching his effort at Wimbledon where he went on to reach the second round.

The world No.165 faces Italian Lorenzo Musetti - a rising 19-year-old ranked No.57 - in the opening round.

John Millman begins his title defence against Kazakhstan qualifier Dmitry Popko, who defeated Australian Matthew Ebden in a three-set final qualifying round battle.

While James Duckworth enters the tournament with brimming confidence, having just won an ATP Challenger title in Turkey and rising to a career-high ranking at No.65.

Aussies in action - Nur-Sultan

RESULTS
Men's qualifying singles, final round
[3] Marc Polmans (AUS) d [Alt] Denis Yevseyev (KAZ) 6-4 6-2
[8] Dmitry Popko (KAZ) d Matthew Ebden (AUS) 3-6 6-3 6-4

COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[5] John Millman (AUS) v [Q] Dmitry Popko (KAZ)
James Duckworth (AUS) v [WC] Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ)
[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) v Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Men's doubles, first round
James Duckworth (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) v [2] Andrey Golubev (KAZ)/Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ)
Marc Polmans (AUS)/Jaume Munar (ESP) v [WC] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Daniil Golubev (RUS)

Metz, France

Australian duo Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith have lost their opening-round doubles match at an ATP 250 tournament in Metz.

Monaco's Hugo Nys and France's Arthur Rinderknech prevailed 6-3 7-5 in a 76-minute clash.

Alexei Popyrin was set to compete at the indoor hard court event, but has withdrawn with a toe injury. This leaves Alex de Minaur, who receives a first-round bye as the No.4 seed, as the sole Australian representative in the singles draw.

Aussies in action - Metz

RESULTS
Men's doubles, first round
Hugo Nys (MON)/Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) d [4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-3 7-5

COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

Men's doubles, first round
Matt Reid (AUS)/Ken Skupski (GBR) v [1] Henri Kontinen (FIN)/Ben McLachlan (JPN)
Alex de Minaur (AUS)/David Vega Hernandez (ESP) v [WC] Gregoire Barrere (FRA)/Lucas Pouille (FRA)