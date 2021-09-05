US Open 2021: Six Australians in action on day seven

Six Australian players are in action on day seven at the US Open 2021 championships, all looking to continue their Grand Slam doubles quests.

Max Purcell, Matthew Ebden and Storm Sanders are making their career-first appearances in the third round in New York, while former finalist John Peers is hoping to build on an already impressive record at the tournament.

Ajla Tomljanovic is aiming to match her career-best doubles result at the US Open and for Ellen Perez, there is the chance to advance to a first major quarterfinal.

Aussies in action on day seven:

[10] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v [6] Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA)

Women's doubles, third round, Grandstand, first match (from 1am AEST)

Sanders and 22-year-old American Dolehide, who recently made the Wimbledon semifinals in their second tournament together, lost only four games across their opening two rounds. It has propelled the 27-year-old Australian, who is ranked No.41, into a Grand Slam third round for the second time in her career. Their next opponents are world No.14 Kudermetova and world No.15 Mattek-Sands, two players who have both made Grand Slam doubles finals this season. The No.6 seeds, who are teaming up for the first time, are yet to lose a set this tournament either.

[8] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Jonathan Erlich (ISR)/Lloyd Harris (RSA)

Men's doubles, second round, Court 5, second match (not before 4.30am AEST)

The 33-year-old Peers owns a 17-8 win-loss record in US Open doubles matches - however, has not progressed beyond the second round in his past three visits to New York. The world No.25 is determined to snap that trend and advance to the third round at the tournament for a fourth time. Peers is enjoying a new partnership with world No.14 Polasek, who won the Australian Open doubles title earlier this season. They face Israeli veteran Erlich and rising 24-year-old South African Harris. The 44-year-old Erlich last made a US Open third round in 2007.

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Andrea Petkovic (GER) v [12] Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)/Raluca Olaru (ROU)

Women's doubles, second round, Court 11, second match (not before 4.30am AEST)

Tomljanovic made the third round in singles in a career-best run and is now aiming to match that result in doubles. The 28-year-old Australian is hoping to advance to the third round in US Open doubles for the third time in her career - and for the first time since 2018. Tomljanovic and 33-year-old German Petkovic, who have teamed up for the first time, face the No.12 seeds. Kichenok, a 29-year-old Ukrainian ranked No.39, and Olaru, a 32-year-old Romanian ranked No.32, have won two titles together from three tour-level final appearances this season.

Max Purcell (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) v [WC] Evan King (USA)/Hunter Reese (USA)

Men's doubles, third round, Court 17, second match (not before 4.30am AEST)

Teaming up for the first time, 23-year-old Purcell and 33-year-old Ebden are yet to lose a set. Their impressive performances have thrust them into the US Open third round for a first time - and now they are eyeing a quarterfinal appearance. To get there, they need to defeat an American wildcard pairing enjoying a career-best run too. King, a 29-year-old ranked No.136, and Reese, a 28-year-old ranked No.113, entered the tournament with a single Grand Slam doubles win on their record, from when they made the second round together in New York in 2019.

[Alt] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) v Andreja Klepac (SLO)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)

Mixed doubles, second round, Court 5, third match

The 25-year-old Perez scored her first US Open mixed doubles win yesterday - and is now looking to advance to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. The world No.46 is playing with 32-year-old Demoliner, a Brazilian ranked No.51. Their next opponents are also teaming up for the first time at this tournament. Klepac and Vliegen, who are ranked No.29 and No.31 respectively, defeated reigning champions Mattek-Sands and Murray in the opening round. It was a first career US Open mixed doubles win for both 35-year-old Klepac and 29-year-old Vliegen.

HOW TO WATCH: The US Open 2021 tournament is broadcast on Foxtel and Kayo Sports in Australia, with SBS broadcasting on free-to-air television from the quarterfinals onwards.