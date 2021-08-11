Perez advances in Canadian Open doubles draw

Australian Ellen Perez and Czech partner Kveta Peschke have made a winning start at a WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal.

Wednesday 11 August 2021
Leigh Rogers
Montreal, Canada
MONTREAL, QC - AUGUST 10: Ellen Perez (R) of Australia hits a return while teammate Kveta Peschke (L) of the Czech Republic covers the net during their Womens Doubles match against Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Makato Ninomiya of Japan on Day Two of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers at IGA Stadium on August 10, 2021 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Montreal, Canada

Ellen Perez's new doubles partnership with former world No.1 Kveta Peschke is off to a fantastic start.

After reaching the San Jose semifinals in their debut as a team last week, the Australian-Czech combination have now progressed to the second round at a WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal.

The seventh seeds scored a 6-2 7-6(3) victory against Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok and Japan's Makoto Ninomiya in first-round action today.

Perez, who is 25, and 46-year-old Peschke now play Lativa's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in the second round.

Aussies in action - Montreal

RESULTS
Women's doubles, first round
[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) d Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN) 6-2 7-6(3)

COMING UP
Women's doubles, second round
[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Toronto, Canada

No Australians featured on today's schedule at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto - but tomorrow looms as a busy day.

Alex de Minaur, John Millman and James Duckworth all feature in second-round singles action, with John Peers also scheduled to play his opening-round doubles match.

Aussies in action - Toronto

COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
[12] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)
John Millman (AUS) v [11] Gael Monfils (FRA)
[Q] James Duckworth (AUS) v [16] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Men's doubles, first round
[6] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Cristian Garin (CHI)

Men's doubles, second round
Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v TBC