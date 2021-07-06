Storm Sanders continues career-best doubles run at Wimbledon

For the first time in her career, Storm Sanders is into a women's doubles Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The 26-year-old Australian and her American partner Caroline Dolehide advanced with a 7-6(4) 6-2 victory against Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok and Romanian Raluca Olaru on third-round action at Wimbledon today.

Sanders, who is currently ranked at a career-high of No.59, and Dolehide, a 22-year-old American ranked No.40, are yet to lose a set this tournament and impressively, only faced a single break point in their clash with the No.13 seeds.

Contesting only their second tournament together, their career record as a team now stands at six wins from seven matches.

They'll look to continue this sensational form when they face seventh-seeded sisters Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan from Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.

In the gentlemen's doubles competition, defending champions Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah ended the career-best run of Australian duo Max Purcell and Luke Saville.

The No.3-seeded Colombians scored a 6-3 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory in their third-round clash.

Mixed fortunes

Two Australians - John Peers and Arina Rodionova - remain in the mixed doubles draw.

Peers and Chinese partner Zhang Shuai recorded a 6-2 6-3 win against Czech combination Roman Jebavy and Marketa Vondrousova in second-round action today. The No.17 seeds did not lose serve in the 68-minute match.

Rodionova, who is partnering Belarusian Andrei Vasilevski, advanced to the third round after the withdrawal of their second-round opponents. They now play No.4 seeds American Nicole Melichar and France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin, who were meant to play Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams in the second round.

Unfortunately Kyrgios was unable to compete in his scheduled match due to an abdominal injury.

"It's heartbreaking honestly," the 26-year-old Australian said about withdrawing from the mixed doubles competition.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS

Ladies' singles, fourth round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d [14] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 7-5 6-3

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [WC] Emma Raducanu (GBR) 6-4 3-0 ret.

Ladies' doubles, third round

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d [13] Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)/Raluca Olaru (ROU) 7-6(4) 6-2

Gentlemen's doubles, third round

[3] Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL) d [16] Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 6-3 6-4 2-6 6-4

Mixed doubles, second round

[17] John Peers (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d Roman Jebavy (CZE)/Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 6-2 6-3

Andrei Vasilevski (BLR)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) d [16] Marcus Daniell (NZL)/Sharon Fichman (CAN) walkover

[4] Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)/Nicole Melichar (USA) d [WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Venus Williams (USA) walkover

COMING UP

Ladies' singles, quarterfinals

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

Ladies' doubles, quarterfinals

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v [7] Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)/Latisha Chan (TPE)

Mixed doubles, third round

[17] John Peers (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v TBC

Andrei Vasilevski (BLR)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [4] Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)/Nicole Melichar (USA)

Boys' singles, first round

Philip Sekulic (AUS) v [8] Sean Cuenin (FRA) 3-4 to finish



Boys' doubles, first round

Philip Sekulic (AUS)/Orel Kimhi (ISR) v [1] Jack Pinnington Jones (GBR)/Shang Juncheng (CHN)