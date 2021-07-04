Aussies march on in Wimbledon doubles draws

Australian duo Luke Saville and Max Purcell have extended their career-best run at Wimbledon, moving into the third round in the gentlemen's doubles draw.

The No.16-seeded combination, who had never previously won a match at the All England Club, recorded a 6-2 6-4 victory against British pair Luke Bambridge and Dominic Inglot in second-round action today.

Needing only 58 minutes to advance, Purcell and Saville lost just 11 points on serve. It sets up a third-round showdown with third-seeded Colombians and defending champions Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

Purcell and Saville are the last remaining Australians in the draw, with Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith beaten in three sets in the second round. Alexei Popyrin and his South African partner Lloyd Harris also lost in a three-set battle.

Storm Sanders is enjoying a career-best run in the ladies' doubles competition, reaching the third round alongside American partner Caroline Dolehide. This is the deepest the 26-year-old Sanders has ever advanced in a Grand Slam doubles draw.

Sanders and Dolehide progressed with a 6-2 6-3 win against Romanian duo Andreea Mitu and Monica Niculescu.

In mixed doubles, second seeds Mate Pavic of Croatia and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowksi defeated Australian Open 2021 finalists Ebden and Sam Stosur 7-5 7-6(8) in the second round.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS

Gentlemen's doubles, second round

[16] Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) d Luke Bambridge (GBR)/Dominic Inglot (GBR) 6-2 6-4

Ariel Behar (URU)/Gonzalo Escobar (ECU) d Matthew Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-4

Oliver Marach (AUT)/Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (PAK) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Lloyd Harris (RSA) 7-6(6) 3-6 6-3

Ladies' doubles, second round

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d Andreea Mitu (ROU)/Monica Niculescu (ROU) 6-2 6-3

Mixed doubles, second round

[2] Mate Pavic (CRO)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) d Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Sam Stosur (AUS) 7-5 7-6(8)

[9] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Marta Kostyuk (UKR) walkover

COMING UP

Gentlemen's doubles, third round

[16] Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v [3] Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL)

Ladies' doubles, third round

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v [13] Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)/Raluca Olaru (ROU)

Mixed doubles, second round

[17] John Peers (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v Roman Jebavy (CZE)/Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Venus Williams (USA) v [4] Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)/Nicole Melichar (USA)

Andrei Vasilevski (BLR)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) v TBC