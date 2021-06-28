Wimbledon 2021: Five Australians in action on day one

The countdown is almost over ...

Wimbledon 2021 begins today, with five Australians scheduled to play first-round singles matches at the All England Club in London. Play starts from 8pm AEST.

Aussies in action:

John Millman (AUS) v [8] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Gentlemen's singles, first round, Court 12, first match (from 8pm AEST)

The 32-year-old Millman, who is making his sixth Wimbledon appearance, is known for his fighting spirit. World No.10 and Wimbledon 2019 semifinalist Bautista Agut has experienced this firsthand. Although the 33-year-old Spaniard has never lost against the world No.43, they have had several battles - including a second-round Australian Open 2019 showdown that extended to five sets.

Head-to-head record: Bautista Agut leads 5-0

Last meeting: Bautista Agut won 3-6 6-1 6-1 (Monte Carlo, April 2019)

[Q] Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [13] Gael Monfils (FRA)

Gentlemen's singles, first round, Court 12, second match

O'Connell's first Wimbledon has already proved memorable, winning three matches to qualify for the main draw. The world No.130 is now looking to score his career-first top-20 win when he faces world No.17 Gael Monfils. The 27-year-old from Sydney has nothing to lose against the 34-year-old Frenchman. Monfils, who is contesting his 12th Wimbledon, is low on confidence and only won two matches so far this season.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) v Yen-Hsun Lu (TPE)

Gentlemen's singles, first round, Court 15, third match

Polmans plays the lowest-ranked player in the field. However, world No.625 Lu, a 37-year-old using a protected ranking of No.71, was a Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 2010 and is making his 15th main draw appearance. This is a first Wimbledon for No.154-ranked Polmans. The 24-year-old does have some experience at Grand Slam-level, having previously won Australian Open and Roland Garros main draw matches.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Sebastian Korda (USA)

Gentlemen's singles, first round, Court 14, fourth match

After a title-winning run in Eastbourne and rising to a new career-high ranking, 22-year-old De Minaur is looking to continue that impressive momentum at the All England Club. The No.15 seed, who was a Wimbledon boys' singles finalist in 2016, is making his third main draw appearance. He faces 20-year-old Korda, a highly-touted American enjoying a breakout season and the son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

Sam Stosur (AUS) v Shelby Rogers (USA)

Ladies' singles, first round, Court 15, fourth match

In her 17th Wimbledon main draw appearance, 37-year-old Stosur faces world No.46 and two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Rogers. Stosur, currently ranked No.166 and using a protected ranking of No.97, is looking to score her first win since the Australian Open in February. This is Stosur's 67th Grand Slam main draw appearance in total, tying Martina Navratilova as the sixth most of any woman in history.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

