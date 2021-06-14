Vukic qualifies at Queen's Club

As Wimbledon preparations continue, there are lot of Aussies competing in grass-court tournaments this week.

Monday 14 June 2021
Leigh Rogers
London, UK
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Aleksandar Vukic of Australia plays a backhand during his Men's Singles Qualifying match against Ryan Peniston of Great Britain at the cinch Championships 2021 at The Queen's Club on June 13, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images for LTA)

QUEEN'S CLUB, UK

Contesting only his second professional tournament on grass, Australia's Aleksandar Vukic has qualified for an ATP 500 tournament at Queen's Club in London.

The 25-year-old Australian saved a match point in a 4-6 7-6(8) 6-4 victory against British wildcard Ryan Peniston.

Vukic's reward is a first-round showdown against world No.14 Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

He joins Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin and John Millman in the men's singles draw.

Aussies in action - Queen's

RESULTS
Men's qualifying singles, final round
Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d [WC] Ryan Peniston (GBR) 4-6 7-6(8) 6-4

COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Laslo Djere (SRB)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [6] Dan Evans (GBR)
John Millman (AUS) v Reilly Opelka (USA)
[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [2] Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

Men's doubles, first round
John Peers (AUS)/Reilly Opelka (USA) v [WC] Alastair Gray (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN)
Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Matteo Berrettini(ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA)
John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v Max Purcell (AUS)/Aslan Karatsev (RUS)

HALLE. GERMANY

James Duckworth and Chris O'Connell's qualifying bids at an ATP 500 tournament in Halle have both fallen short in three-set battles.

Their final qualifying round losses means Jordan Thompson is the sole Australian representative in the singles draw.

Aussies in action - Halle

RESULTS
Men's qualifying singles, final round
[5] Ilya Ivashka (BLR) d [8] James Duckworth (AUS) 2-6 6-4 6-0
[12] Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) d Chris O'Connell (AUS) 3-6 6-4 6-2

COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] Daniel Altmaier (GER)

Men's doubles, first round
Luke Saville (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Frederik Nielsen (DEN)/Franko Skugor (CRO)

BIRMINGHAM, UK

Sam Stosur makes her tour return at a WTA 250 tournament in Birmingham this week.

The former world No.4 faces Czech qualifier Tereza Martincova in her first match since the Adelaide International in February.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia's No.2-ranked woman, plays top seed Elise Mertens in the opening round.

Aussies in action - Birmingham

COMING UP
Women's singles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [1] Elise Mertens (BEL)
[WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) v [Q] Tereza Martincova (CZE)

Women's doubles, first round
 Sam Stosur (AUS)/Coco Vandeweghe (USA) v [1] Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Elise Mertens (BEL)
Ellen Perez (AUS)/Ons Jabeur (TUN) v [4] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Catherine McNally (USA)

BERLIN, GERMANY

Priscilla Hon lost in the final qualifying round at a WTA 500 tournament in Berlin.

American Hailey Baptiste scored a 6-3 7-5 victory against the 23-year-old Australian, who had scored her first tour-level win in over a year to reach the final qualifying round.

World No.1 Ash Barty was set to play this event, but has withdrawn as she continues her recovery from a hip injury.

Aussies in action - Berlin

RESULTS
Women's qualifying singles, final round
Hailey Baptiste (USA) d Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-3 7-5