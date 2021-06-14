Tough run for Aussies in finals

NOTTINGHAM, UK

Australian Storm Sanders was a doubles finalist at a WTA 250 tournament in Nottingham this week.

The 26-year-old's bid to win a third tour-level title ended with a three-set loss to Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok and Japan's Makoto Ninomiya, who defeated Sanders and her American partner Caroline Dolehide 6-4 6-7(3) [10-8].

Matt Reid, who was teaming with Brit Ken Skupski, claimed the ATP Challenger doubles title with a 4-6 7-5 [10-6] victory against all-Aussie combination Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith. It is Reid's third doubles title of the season.

Aussies in action - Nottingham

RESULTS

Women's doubles, final

[3] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN) d [2] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-4 6-7(3) [10-8]



Men's doubles, final

[3] Matt Reid (AUS)/Ken Skupski (GBR) d [2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 4-6 7-5 [10-6]

BIOT, FRANCE

World No.1 Dylan Alcott lost in the semifinals of the French Riviera Open, beaten by Sam Schroder in a rematch of last week's Roland Garros final.

Schroder scored a 7-5 6-4 victory to snap a five-match losing streak against the Australian.

World No.3 Schroder and Dutch countryman Niels Vink combined to claim the doubles title too, defeating Alcott and fellow Aussie Heath Davidson 6-4 6-3 in the final.

RESULTS

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

[3] Sam Schroder (NED) d [1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) 7-5 6-4

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

[2] Sam Schroder (NED)/Niels Vink (NED d [1] Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Heath Davidson (AUS) 6-4 6-3

MADRID, SPAIN

Queensland teen Olivia Gadecki reached her first ITF singles final at $25K level - and came very close to securing the title.

American Robin Anderson eventually overcame Gadecki 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(8) in a hard-fought final.

Aussies in action - Madrid

RESULTS

Women's singles, final

[3] Robin Anderson (USA) d Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(8)