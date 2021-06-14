Tough run for Aussies in finals

Australian players featured in finals in events in Great Britain, France and Spain this week.

Monday 14 June 2021
Leigh Rogers
Nottingham, UK
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Storm Sanders of Australia congratulates Caroline Dolehide of United States during the women’s doubles final between Lyudmyla Kichenok and Makoto Ninomya at Nottingham Tennis Centre on June 13, 2021 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA)

NOTTINGHAM, UK

Australian Storm Sanders was a doubles finalist at a WTA 250 tournament in Nottingham this week.

The 26-year-old's bid to win a third tour-level title ended with a three-set loss to Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok and Japan's Makoto Ninomiya, who defeated Sanders and her American partner Caroline Dolehide 6-4 6-7(3) [10-8].

Matt Reid, who was teaming with Brit Ken Skupski, claimed the ATP Challenger doubles title with a 4-6 7-5 [10-6] victory against all-Aussie combination Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith. It is Reid's third doubles title of the season.

Aussies in action - Nottingham

RESULTS
Women's doubles, final
[3] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN) d [2] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-4 6-7(3) [10-8]

Men's doubles, final
[3] Matt Reid (AUS)/Ken Skupski (GBR) d [2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 4-6 7-5 [10-6]

BIOT, FRANCE

World No.1 Dylan Alcott lost in the semifinals of the French Riviera Open, beaten by Sam Schroder in a rematch of last week's Roland Garros final.

Schroder scored a 7-5 6-4 victory to snap a five-match losing streak against the Australian.

World No.3 Schroder and Dutch countryman Niels Vink combined to claim the doubles title too, defeating Alcott and fellow Aussie Heath Davidson 6-4 6-3 in the final.

RESULTS
Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals
[3] Sam Schroder (NED) d [1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) 7-5 6-4

Quad wheelchair doubles, final
[2] Sam Schroder (NED)/Niels Vink (NED d [1] Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Heath Davidson (AUS) 6-4 6-3

MADRID, SPAIN

Queensland teen Olivia Gadecki reached her first ITF singles final at $25K level - and came very close to securing the title.

American Robin Anderson eventually overcame Gadecki 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(8) in a hard-fought final.

Aussies in action - Madrid

RESULTS
Women's singles, final
[3] Robin Anderson (USA) d Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(8)