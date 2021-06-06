Grand Slam glory on the line at Roland Garros

Two Australians remain in the draws at Roland Garros - world No.1 quad wheelchair player Dylan Alcott and 17-year-old junior Philip Sekulic.

Both are in action on day eight and for Alcott, it's a chance to claim his 21st Grand Slam title when he contests the doubles final ...

Aussies in action on day eight:

Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Sam Schroder (NED) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/David Wagner (USA)

Quad wheelchair doubles, final, Court 13, third match

Alcott, the world No.1 doubles player and an eight-time Grand Slam doubles champion, is teaming up with 21-year-old Schroder from the Netherlands for the first time. Although they are fierce rivals on the singles court, the duo share a strong bond through mutual respect. Schroder won the Roland Garros doubles title last year alongside Wagner. Alcott is aiming to win his second doubles title in Paris too, having shared the 2019 title with Wagner.

Philip Sekulic (AUS) v [1] Shang Juncheng (CHN)

Boys' singles, first round, Court 3, first match (from 7pm AEST)

Sekulic, a 17-year-old from Queensland, is contesting his second junior Grand Slam event. Currently ranked No.69 in the world junior rankings, Sekulic has been handed a challenging draw in his Roland Garros debut. He faces top seed Shang Juncheng, a 16-year-old from China who is ranked No.3. Sekulic has spent the past month competing in ITF junior tournaments on European clay, building a 3-4 win-loss record.

