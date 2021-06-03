Aussies chasing new highs at Roland Garros

Four Australians feature in second-round singles action on day five at Roland Garros. For three of them - Astra Sharma, Alex de Minaur and James Duckworth - it is a chance to continue career-best runs in Paris and advance to the third round of the clay-court major for a first time. While world No.1 Ash Barty is looking to extend her winning run in Paris ...

[WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [25] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

Women's singles, second round, Court 7, first match (from 7pm AEST)

Sharma faces a familiar opponent in her quest to advance to a first Grand Slam third round. The 25-year-old from Perth scored a three-set win against world No.26 Jabeur in the Charleston final in April. That marked the world No.124's first top-30 victory and secured a maiden WTA singles title. Buoyed by that breakthrough, Sharma's rising self-belief was evident as she struck 36 winners in her first-round win this week. Jabeur knows she needs to be wary of the athletic Australian. "Definitely going for my revenge," the 26-year-old Tunisian said ahead of the rematch.

Head-to-head record: Sharma leads 1-0

Last meeting: Sharma won 2-6 7-5 6-1 (Charleston, April 2021)

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Magda Linette (POL)

Women's singles, second round, Court Philippe-Chatrier, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Looking to extend her eight-match winning streak at Roland Garros, Barty faces world No.45 Linette in the second round. It is the world No.1's first career meeting against the 29-year-old Pole, who is looking to match her career-best result in Paris. The 25-year-old Barty was hampered by a hip injury in her first-round win, but proved her fighting spirit is strong. "I think if you've got the chance, you're in with a chance," said the Roland Garros 2019 champion. "(It's) about going out there and really having the right attitude and playing as best you can on that given day."

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[21] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Marco Cecchinato (ITA)

Men's singles, second round, Court 6, third match

De Minaur boasts a winning record against No.83-ranked Cecchinato. However, the 28-year-old Italian and Roland Garros 2018 semifinalist has won their two previous meetings on clay. This includes a first-round victory in Paris last year. Although 22-year-old De Minaur is expecting a "tough match, tough battle", he is taking a positive attitude into this second-round showdown. "It's another opportunity for me to go out and show what I can do on the clay," said the world No.22, who is yet to advance beyond the second round in his five main draw appearances in Paris.

Head-to-head record: De Minaur leads 3-2

Last meeting: Cecchinato won 7-6(9) 6-4 6-0 (Roland Garros, September 2020)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

Men's singles, second round, Court 10, third match

After scoring his first Roland Garros main draw win this week, 29-year-old Duckworth is seeking another against world No.93 Berankis. This is their first career meeting. They were scheduled to play at Roland Garros in qualifying seven years ago, but Duckworth won via a walkover. World No.101 Duckworth has a 0-6 career win-loss record at the second-round stage in Grand Slams, is this his time to make a long-awaited breakthrough? The 30-year-old Berankis, who impressively defeated No.29 seed Ugo Humbert in the opening round, has made three major third rounds in his career.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[10] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v [WC] Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)/Antoine Hoang (FRA)

Men's doubles, first round, Court 4, first match (from 7pm AEST)

After winning their fourth ATP doubles title as a team in Geneva last month, Peers and Venus enter Roland Garros in good form. The No.10 seeds face French wildcards 24-year-old Bonzi and 25-year-old Hoang, who reached the third round in Paris last year. The 32-year-old Peers is making his ninth consecutive appearance at Roland Garros, where his best result is a quarterfinal run in 2018. Venus, 33, won the title in 2017.

Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v [15] Ben McLachlan (JPN)/Raven Klaasen (RSA)

Men's doubles, second round, Court 9, fourth match

After saving match points to record their first win at Roland Garros, Aussie duo Purcell and Saville are determined to continue their winning run. The 23-year-old Purcell, who is ranked No.46, and 27-year-old Saville, ranked No.35, face 15th seeds Ben McLachlan of Japan and South Africa's Raven Klaasen. They have played once before, with world No.43 McLachlan and world No.24 Klaaven scoring a straight-sets win in the Cologne semifinals last year.

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS)/Yana Sizikova (RUS)

Women's doubles, first round, Court 11, fourth match

Aussies Sanders and Tomljanovic are teaming up for the first time. This is 26-year-old Sanders' third Roland Garros doubles appearance, while 28-year-old Tomljanovic is making her sixth. Both have been in impressive form lately, with Sanders currently at a career-high doubles ranking of No.62. Tomljanovic's doubles ranking is No.110. Alexandrova has a busy schedule today, also featuring in second-round singles action.

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v Marcelo Arevelo (ARG)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)

Men's doubles, second round, Court TBA (not before 11pm AEST)

After his second-round singles match today, De Minaur will be back on court in doubles. The 22-year-old and 30-year-old Reid saved five match points in their first-round win yesterday, setting up a showdown against world No.45 Arevelo and world No.36 Middelkoop. Their unseeded opponents upset the No.12 seeds in the opening round. Both De Minaur, ranked No.64, and world No.100 Reid are aiming to reach a Grand Slam third round for the first time in doubles.

> TV GUIDE: How to watch Roland Garros