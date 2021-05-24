Ranking movers: Kokkinakis continues to rise

Men's singles

After his title-winning run at an ATP Challenger, Thanasi Kokkinakis is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The newly-crowned Biella champion improves 18 spots to No.180, overtaking Alex Bolt to become the ninth highest-ranked Australian man. It is also the 25-year-old's highest ranking since October 2019.

Kokkinakis, who is returning from a challenging stretch with injury and illness, started this year ranked No.266.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.22 0 John Millman No.43 0 Nick Kyrgios No.56 0 Alexei Popyrin No.62 0 Jordan Thompson No.64 -1 James Duckworth No.99 -1 Christopher O'Connell No.129 -1 Marc Polmans No.149 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.180 +18 Alex Bolt No.195 -1

Women's singles

Ellen Perez is the only woman in the Australian top 10 to rise in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

Perez, who is one of 12 Australians contesting Roland Garros qualifying this week, improves one spot to world No.239.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.76 0 Astra Sharma No.124 -8 Sam Stosur No.133 -7 Maddison Inglis No.135 -1 Lizette Cabrera No.150 -1 Storm Sanders No.161 0 Priscilla Hon No.162 0 Arina Rodionova No.169 -2 Ellen Perez No.239 +1

Men's doubles

John Peers claimed his 24th career ATP doubles title in Geneva last week, helping him improve one spot to world No.25 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

John-Patrick Smith is the biggest mover of the week. The 32-year-old rises three spots to No.70 after reaching his third ATP-level semifinal of the season in Lyon, overtaking partner Matt Ebden to become the fifth highest-ranked Aussie man.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.25 +1 Luke Saville No.35 0 Max Purcell No.48 -1 Alex de Minaur No.64 0 John-Patrick Smith No.70 +3 Matthew Ebden No.71 0 Matt Reid No.99 0 Marc Polmans No.117 -2 James Duckworth No.217 0 Scott Puodziunas No.222 0

Women's doubles

Ash Barty remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.28 -1 Ellen Perez No.49 -3 Storm Sanders No.62 0 Sam Stosur No.63 0 Arina Rodionova No.73 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.110 0 Monique Adamczak No.122 -2 Astra Sharma No.126 -2 Lizette Cabrera No.179 +1 Alison Bai No.180 +4

> AUSSIES IN ACTION: O'Connell qualifies in Belgrade