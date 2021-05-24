Ranking movers: Kokkinakis continues to rise

Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis has improved his ranking 18 spots this week after winning an ATP Challenger title in Italy.

Monday 24 May 2021
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia
Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia plays a shot during his match against Alex Bolt of Australia during Day 1 of the ATP 250 Murray River Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, February 1, 2021. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ Scott Barbour
Men's singles

After his title-winning run at an ATP Challenger, Thanasi Kokkinakis is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The newly-crowned Biella champion improves 18 spots to No.180, overtaking Alex Bolt to become the ninth highest-ranked Australian man. It is also the 25-year-old's highest ranking since October 2019.

Kokkinakis, who is returning from a challenging stretch with injury and illness, started this year ranked No.266.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.220
John MillmanNo.430
Nick KyrgiosNo.560
Alexei PopyrinNo.620
Jordan ThompsonNo.64-1
James DuckworthNo.99-1
Christopher O'ConnellNo.129-1
Marc PolmansNo.149-1
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.180+18
Alex BoltNo.195-1
Women's singles

Ellen Perez is the only woman in the Australian top 10 to rise in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

Perez, who is one of 12 Australians contesting Roland Garros qualifying this week, improves one spot to world No.239.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.760
Astra SharmaNo.124-8
Sam StosurNo.133-7
Maddison InglisNo.135-1
Lizette CabreraNo.150-1
Storm SandersNo.1610
Priscilla HonNo.1620
Arina RodionovaNo.169-2
Ellen PerezNo.239+1
Men's doubles

John Peers claimed his 24th career ATP doubles title in Geneva last week, helping him improve one spot to world No.25 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

John-Patrick Smith is the biggest mover of the week. The 32-year-old rises three spots to No.70 after reaching his third ATP-level semifinal of the season in Lyon, overtaking partner Matt Ebden to become the fifth highest-ranked Aussie man.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.25+1
Luke SavilleNo.350
Max PurcellNo.48-1
Alex de MinaurNo.640
John-Patrick SmithNo.70+3
Matthew EbdenNo.710
Matt ReidNo.990
Marc PolmansNo.117-2
James DuckworthNo.2170
Scott PuodziunasNo.2220
Women's doubles

Ash Barty remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.28-1
Ellen PerezNo.49-3
Storm SandersNo.620
Sam StosurNo.630
Arina RodionovaNo.730
Ajla TomljanovicNo.1100
Monique AdamczakNo.122-2
Astra SharmaNo.126-2
Lizette CabreraNo.179+1
Alison BaiNo.180+4

