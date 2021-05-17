Ranking movers: Tomljanovic leads rising Aussies

Ajla Tomljanovic is one of several Australian players to record ranking improvements this week.

Monday 17 May 2021
Leigh Rogers
Australia
Ajla TOMLJANOVIC (AUS) reacts on winning her match against Misaki DOI (JPN) on John Cain Arena during Day 1 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, February 8, 2021. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ NATASHA MORELLO
Women's singles

Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders are the biggest movers in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings, both improving four places this week.

Tomljanovic is at world No.76 after winning three matches at the Italian Open, which included an impressive victory against world No.21 Marketa Vondrousova.

Sanders made an ITF quarterfinal in America last week, helping her rise to a new career-high of No.161 and overtake Priscilla Hon to become the No.7-ranked Australian woman.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.76+4
Astra SharmaNo.116+1
Sam StosurNo.126-2
Maddison InglisNo.1340
Lizette CabreraNo.149-2
Storm SandersNo.161+4
Priscilla HonNo.162-1
Arina RodionovaNo.167+1
Ellen PerezNo.240-7
Men's singles

Alex de Minaur remains Australia's top-ranked man, improving one place to world No.22 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

James Duckworth returns to the top 100 this week, while Thanasi Kokkinakis is at his highest ranking since January 2020.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.22+1
John MillmanNo.43-1
Nick KyrgiosNo.560
Alexei PopyrinNo.62-1
Jordan ThompsonNo.63-1
James DuckworthNo.98+3
Christopher O'ConnellNo.128-1
Marc PolmansNo.148-1
Alex BoltNo.1940
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.198+3
Women's doubles

After choosing not to defend her title in Rome last week, Ash Barty drops 10 spots in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Barty still remains the top-ranked Aussie woman at world No.27, ahead of Ellen Perez at No.46 and Storm Sanders at No.62.

Sanders moves into the No.3 Australian position this week, overtaking Sam Stosur.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.27-10
Ellen PerezNo.46-2
Storm SandersNo.62+2
Sam StosurNo.63-6
Arina RodionovaNo.73-2
Ajla TomljanovicNo.110+1
Monique AdamczakNo.120-1
Astra SharmaNo.1240
Lizette CabreraNo.1800
Alison BaiNo.184-1
Men's doubles

After a semifinal appearance in Rome last week, Australia's John Peers jumps one place to world No.26 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

There are currently seven Australian men inside the world's top 100, with Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith both enjoying ranking rises this week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.26+1
Luke SavilleNo.350
Max PurcellNo.47-2
Alex de MinaurNo.640
Matthew EbdenNo.71+1
John-Patrick SmithNo.73+2
Matt ReidNo.990
Marc PolmansNo.115+1
James DuckworthNo.217+1
Scott PuodziunasNo.222-3

> AUSSIES IN ACTION: Busy week ahead of European clay