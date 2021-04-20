Millman makes winning start in Belgrade

BELGRADE, SERBIA

John Millman is through to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Belgrade.

The seventh-seeded Australian recorded a 7-5 6-4 victory against Serbian wildcard Danilo Petrovic, overcoming the world No.157-ranked local hope in one hour and 51 minutes.

Millman returned well against his towering opponent, winning 46 per cent of points on Petrovic's serve and earning 17 break point opportunities.

He next faces either Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas or Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round.

Aussies in action - Belgrade

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[7] John Millman (AUS) d [WC] Danilo Petrovic (SRB) 7-5 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [Q] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

Men's singles, second round

[7] John Millman (AUS) v TBC

Men's doubles, first round

John Millman (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Marcelo Demoliner (BRA)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)

STUTTGART, GERMANY

All love between these two 🤗🤗



More to come from @jennifurbrady95 & @ashbarty after they defeated Christian/Santamaria 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals ➡️#PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/7ko7UKX63d — wta (@WTA) April 19, 2021

Ash Barty has made a successful return to European red clay, scoring a first-round doubles win in Stuttgart.

Barty teamed with American Jennifer Brady to record a 6-3 6-1 victory against American duo Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria at the WTA 500 tournament.





The world No.1 has a first-round singles bye. She will play either German Laura Siegemund or Mona Barthel in the second round.

Aussies in action - Stuttgart

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's doubles, first round

Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) d Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) 6-3 6-1

COMING UP

Women's singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty v TBC

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) v TBC

BARCELONA, SPAIN

Jordan Thompson is celebrating his 27th birthday today - but his focus will be on a first-round showdown with France's Richard Gasquet at an ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona.

Aussies in action - Barcelona

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)



Men's doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Marcelo Melo (BRA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)