Millman makes winning start in Belgrade

BELGRADE, SERBIA
John Millman is through to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Belgrade.
The seventh-seeded Australian recorded a 7-5 6-4 victory against Serbian wildcard Danilo Petrovic, overcoming the world No.157-ranked local hope in one hour and 51 minutes.
Millman returned well against his towering opponent, winning 46 per cent of points on Petrovic's serve and earning 17 break point opportunities.
He next faces either Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas or Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round.
Aussies in action - Belgrade
TODAY'S RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
[7] John Millman (AUS) d [WC] Danilo Petrovic (SRB) 7-5 6-4
COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [Q] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)
Men's singles, second round
[7] John Millman (AUS) v TBC
Men's doubles, first round
John Millman (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Marcelo Demoliner (BRA)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)
STUTTGART, GERMANY
Ash Barty has made a successful return to European red clay, scoring a first-round doubles win in Stuttgart.
Barty teamed with American Jennifer Brady to record a 6-3 6-1 victory against American duo Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria at the WTA 500 tournament.
The world No.1 has a first-round singles bye. She will play either German Laura Siegemund or Mona Barthel in the second round.
Aussies in action - Stuttgart
TODAY'S RESULTS
Women's doubles, first round
Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) d Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) 6-3 6-1
COMING UP
Women's singles, second round
[1] Ash Barty v TBC
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) v TBC
BARCELONA, SPAIN
Jordan Thompson is celebrating his 27th birthday today - but his focus will be on a first-round showdown with France's Richard Gasquet at an ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona.
Aussies in action - Barcelona
COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)
Men's doubles, first round
John Peers (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Marcelo Melo (BRA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)