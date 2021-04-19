Ranking movers: Sharma rises after title-winning run

Newly-crowned Charleston champion Astra Sharma is one of the biggest ranking movers this week.

Monday 19 April 2021
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia
Women's singles

Astra Sharma is now the third highest-ranked Australian woman.

The 25-year-old improves 45 places in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings, skyrocketing to No.120 following her title-winning run in Charleston. Sharma, who was the No.7-ranked Australian woman, leapfrogs peers Sam Stosur, Maddison Inglis, Lizette Cabrera and Priscilla Hon in this week's rankings.

Storm Sanders continues her impressive rise too, improving four places to a career-high No.166 and moving into the Australian No.8 position after qualifying in Charleston last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.770
Astra SharmaNo.120+45
Sam StosurNo.126-2
Maddison InglisNo.133-5
Lizette CabreraNo.146+1
Priscilla HonNo.159+1
Storm SandersNo.166+4
Arina RodionovaNo.168-2
Ellen PerezNo.237+1
Men's singles

Alexei Popyrin is at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 21-year-old improves four spots to world No.79 after reaching the Monte-Carlo second round last week as a qualifier.

Jordan Thompson and John Millman have also made ranking gains after winning matches in Monte-Carlo. While Bernard Tomic (currently ranked No.210) and Thanasi Kokkinakis (No.215) are both edging closer to a return to the Australian top 10.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.250
John MillmanNo.43+1
Nick KyrgiosNo.55+2
Jordan ThompsonNo.59+4
Alexei PopyrinNo.79+4
James DuckworthNo.101-3
Christopher O'ConnellNo.128-3
Marc PolmansNo.148+1
Alex BoltNo.189-3
Aleksandar VukicNo.199+1
Women's doubles

After a finals appearance in Charleston, Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders have made small ranking rises in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

The 25-year-old Perez improves one spot to world No.49, while 26-year-old Sanders moves up four places to No.63 - one shy of matching her career-high ranking.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.230
Ellen PerezNo.49+1
Sam StosurNo.520
Storm SandersNo.63+4
Arina RodionovaNo.720
Monique AdamczakNo.105-2
Ajla TomljanovicNo.111-2
Astra SharmaNo.125-7
Alison BaiNo.174+1
Jaimee FourlisNo.178+1
Men's doubles

Luke Saville is at a career-high No.34 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 27-year-old improves two places after making his debut at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.280
Luke SavilleNo.34+2
Max PurcellNo.440
Alex de MinaurNo.67-1
John-Patrick SmithNo.72-2
Matthew EbdenNo.75-1
Matt ReidNo.970
Marc PolmansNo.133-2
Scott PuodziunasNo.209+2
James DuckworthNo.219-1

> READ: De Minaur, Barty headline Aussies in action this week