Ranking movers: Sharma rises after title-winning run

Women's singles

Astra Sharma is now the third highest-ranked Australian woman.

The 25-year-old improves 45 places in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings, skyrocketing to No.120 following her title-winning run in Charleston. Sharma, who was the No.7-ranked Australian woman, leapfrogs peers Sam Stosur, Maddison Inglis, Lizette Cabrera and Priscilla Hon in this week's rankings.

Storm Sanders continues her impressive rise too, improving four places to a career-high No.166 and moving into the Australian No.8 position after qualifying in Charleston last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.77 0 Astra Sharma No.120 +45 Sam Stosur No.126 -2 Maddison Inglis No.133 -5 Lizette Cabrera No.146 +1 Priscilla Hon No.159 +1 Storm Sanders No.166 +4 Arina Rodionova No.168 -2 Ellen Perez No.237 +1

Men's singles

Alexei Popyrin is at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 21-year-old improves four spots to world No.79 after reaching the Monte-Carlo second round last week as a qualifier.

Jordan Thompson and John Millman have also made ranking gains after winning matches in Monte-Carlo. While Bernard Tomic (currently ranked No.210) and Thanasi Kokkinakis (No.215) are both edging closer to a return to the Australian top 10.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.25 0 John Millman No.43 +1 Nick Kyrgios No.55 +2 Jordan Thompson No.59 +4 Alexei Popyrin No.79 +4 James Duckworth No.101 -3 Christopher O'Connell No.128 -3 Marc Polmans No.148 +1 Alex Bolt No.189 -3 Aleksandar Vukic No.199 +1

Women's doubles

After a finals appearance in Charleston, Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders have made small ranking rises in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

The 25-year-old Perez improves one spot to world No.49, while 26-year-old Sanders moves up four places to No.63 - one shy of matching her career-high ranking.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.23 0 Ellen Perez No.49 +1 Sam Stosur No.52 0 Storm Sanders No.63 +4 Arina Rodionova No.72 0 Monique Adamczak No.105 -2 Ajla Tomljanovic No.111 -2 Astra Sharma No.125 -7 Alison Bai No.174 +1 Jaimee Fourlis No.178 +1

Men's doubles

Luke Saville is at a career-high No.34 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 27-year-old improves two places after making his debut at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.28 0 Luke Saville No.34 +2 Max Purcell No.44 0 Alex de Minaur No.67 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.72 -2 Matthew Ebden No.75 -1 Matt Reid No.97 0 Marc Polmans No.133 -2 Scott Puodziunas No.209 +2 James Duckworth No.219 -1

