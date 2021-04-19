Ranking movers: Sharma rises after title-winning run

Women's singles
Astra Sharma is now the third highest-ranked Australian woman.
The 25-year-old improves 45 places in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings, skyrocketing to No.120 following her title-winning run in Charleston. Sharma, who was the No.7-ranked Australian woman, leapfrogs peers Sam Stosur, Maddison Inglis, Lizette Cabrera and Priscilla Hon in this week's rankings.
Storm Sanders continues her impressive rise too, improving four places to a career-high No.166 and moving into the Australian No.8 position after qualifying in Charleston last week.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.77
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.120
|+45
|Sam Stosur
|No.126
|-2
|Maddison Inglis
|No.133
|-5
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.146
|+1
|Priscilla Hon
|No.159
|+1
|Storm Sanders
|No.166
|+4
|Arina Rodionova
|No.168
|-2
|Ellen Perez
|No.237
|+1
Men's singles
Alexei Popyrin is at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 21-year-old improves four spots to world No.79 after reaching the Monte-Carlo second round last week as a qualifier.
Jordan Thompson and John Millman have also made ranking gains after winning matches in Monte-Carlo. While Bernard Tomic (currently ranked No.210) and Thanasi Kokkinakis (No.215) are both edging closer to a return to the Australian top 10.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.25
|0
|John Millman
|No.43
|+1
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.55
|+2
|Jordan Thompson
|No.59
|+4
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.79
|+4
|James Duckworth
|No.101
|-3
|Christopher O'Connell
|No.128
|-3
|Marc Polmans
|No.148
|+1
|Alex Bolt
|No.189
|-3
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.199
|+1
Women's doubles
After a finals appearance in Charleston, Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders have made small ranking rises in the latest WTA doubles rankings.
The 25-year-old Perez improves one spot to world No.49, while 26-year-old Sanders moves up four places to No.63 - one shy of matching her career-high ranking.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.23
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.49
|+1
|Sam Stosur
|No.52
|0
|Storm Sanders
|No.63
|+4
|Arina Rodionova
|No.72
|0
|Monique Adamczak
|No.105
|-2
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.111
|-2
|Astra Sharma
|No.125
|-7
|Alison Bai
|No.174
|+1
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.178
|+1
Men's doubles
Luke Saville is at a career-high No.34 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 27-year-old improves two places after making his debut at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.28
|0
|Luke Saville
|No.34
|+2
|Max Purcell
|No.44
|0
|Alex de Minaur
|No.67
|-1
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.72
|-2
|Matthew Ebden
|No.75
|-1
|Matt Reid
|No.97
|0
|Marc Polmans
|No.133
|-2
|Scott Puodziunas
|No.209
|+2
|James Duckworth
|No.219
|-1
