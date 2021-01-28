Social round-up: Happy Aussies continue summer preparations

Australia's top-ranked players are all in Melbourne this week, continuing their preparations for the Aussie summer of tennis.
Let's begin this week's social round-up with world No.1 Ash Barty, who is all smiles ahead of Australian Open 2021:
Thanasi Kokkinakis can't wait to get back on court:
Daria Gavrilova took a break from training to help unveil the Australian Open 2021 ballkids squad uniform:
Alex de Minaur is excited to be hitting at Rod Laver Arena:
Priscilla Hon is busy exploring Melbourne:
Matt Ebden is keeping active in hotel quarantine:
And so too is Ellen Perez, who is mixing up her fitness routine as best as she can:
The countdown to the Melbourne Summer Series is almost over - and with tickets on sale from today, now is your chance to see the world's best compete at Melbourne Park before the Australian Open begins on 8 February.
