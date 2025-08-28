Priscilla Hon has upset 17th seed Liudmila Samsonova to reach the third round at a major for the first time.

New York, USA, 28 August 2025 | AAP & Jackson Mansell

Inspired Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon has pulled off the biggest Grand Slam win of her career to storm into third round at a major for the first time at the US Open.

With a thunderous serving display, Hon stunned world No.20 Liudmila Samsonova 4-6 6-3 6-2 to sweep into the last 32 of the US Open.

Fittingly, the 26-year-old ended proceedings with her 17th and 18th aces of the match on a packed Court No.10 at Flushing Meadows.

Despite losing the first set, Hon looked in control from start to finish, breaking Samsonova in her opening service game.

Her serving was particularly on song in the remaining two sets, conceding just three points on her first serve.

“Honestly, I have no words. I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” Hon told Stan Sport. “It’s something that I’ve dreamed of, and hopefully it’s not stopping here.”

Hon’s maiden trip to the third round of a major is set to provide its benefits, bumping the Queenslander to world No.105 on the live rankings, a career high.

The 27-year-old is the first Australian to defeat Samsonova since Ajla Tomljanovic at US Open 2022, with the No.17 seed boasting a three-match winning streak prior to her second-round match at US Open 2025.

A quarterfinalist at Wimbledon 2025, Samsonova eliminated Australia’s top two women’s players, Daria Kasatkina and Maya Joint, en route to the last eight.

Other big scalps on Samsonova’s CV this year include four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka, Wimbledon finalist Amanda Animisova, world No.4 Jessica Pegula and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Belinda Bencic.

But she couldn’t deny Hon on Thursday.

As Hon stayed firm, Samsonova capitulated in a sea of unforced errors, including seven double faults.

Hon next plays world No.49 Ann Li who upset 16th seed Bencic in the third round.

In other matches on Day 4, Jordan Thompson’s US Open singles campaign came to an end after losing in four sets to Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

He now turns his attention to the men’s doubles, where he looks to defend his 2024 crown, pairing up with compatriot Matt Ebden.

Six Australians will compete in singles action on Day 5, with Maya Joint and Alexei Popyrin up against Amanda Anisimova and Jannik Sinner, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ellen Perez, Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki will compete on the opening day of women’s doubles.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: US OPEN

DAY 4 RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Priscilla Hon (AUS) d [17] Liudmila Samsonova 4-6 6-3 6-2

Men’s singles, second round

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP ON DAY 5

Women’s singles, second round

[15] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v Kamilla Rakhimova – Stadium 17, third match

Maya Joint (AUS) v [8] Amanda Anisimova (USA) – Louis Armstrong Stadium, fourth match

Men’s singles, second round

Adam Walton (AUS) v Coleman Wong (HKG) – Court 10, first match

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) – Arthur Ashe Stadium, second match

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) – Stadium 17, fourth match

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v [23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) – Court 11, fourth match

Women’s doubles, first round

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Venus Williams (USA) – Grandstand, third match

Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Alycia Parks (USA)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR) – Court 13, second match

