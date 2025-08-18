Dane Sweeny and Amy Stevens are the latest Australian Pro Tour title winners after their wins in Brisbane and Tweed Heads.

18 August 2025 | Rhys de Deugd

In the second instalment of both the Brisbane QTC 15K Tennis International and the Tweed Heads International, Dane Sweeny and Amy Stevens emerged victorious, claiming Australian Pro Tour titles.

For Stevens, the triumph remarkably comes after qualifying for the main draw, and marks the first professional title of her young career.

The Tweed Heads International events are the first that Stevens has competed in Australia since completing her time on the American college circuit with Vanderbilt University.

In a strong performance in the final, the Victorian took out Cheuk Ying Shek 6-4 6-0.

In Brisbane, Dane Sweeny completed the sweep at the Queensland Tennis Centre, as he scored his second men’s 15K title in as many weeks.

“It has been a good couple of weeks, it’s always a pleasure playing in Brissie,” Sweeny said.

“I knew today I had to bring it in the final against Jesse, and I really brought it. So I’m proud of myself for finding a really good level and mentally staying really composed.”

After back-to-back titles, there’s no rest for the 24-year-old who will head to Asia straight away before returning to the Australian Pro Tour.

“I actually have an 11:55pm flight tonight to Taipei, so I don’t have too much time to celebrate,” he said.

“I’m going to play one week in Teipei (and) one week in China, and then back to Aus for the rest of the year.”

In doubles action, Aussie duo Ethan Cook and Tai Leonard Sach took out the men’s doubles title in Brisbane. While in Tweed Heads for the women’s doubles, Gabriella Da Silva Fick was victorious alongside New Zealander Monique Barry.

The Australian Pro Tour returns on 7 September to New South Wales – as the men head to Tamworth for the Capital of Country International and the women battle for the Wagga Wagga International title.

