Rinky Hijikata and Olivia Gadecki both advanced to their maiden Wimbledon semifinals with straight sets wins on Day 9 of The Championships.

London, UK, 9 July 2025 | Rhys de Deugd

Australia will be represented in both the gentlemen’s and ladies’ doubles semifinals at Wimbledon, with Rinky Hijikata and Olivia Gadecki continuing their impressive form on the grass courts of the All England Club.

The feat marks the second time since 2005 that Australians have reached this stage in both draws.

Hijikata booked his spot in the final four of the men’s doubles alongside Dutch partner David Pel, defeating Brazil’s Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo 7-6(5) 6-4.

The pair, who entered the draw as alternates and admitted they’d “barely spoken” before the tournament, have embraced their underdog status.

“It’s been a hell of a week so far and it’s been a lot of fun playing with David,” Hijikata told Stan Sport. “(We’re) just happy to be able to go out there again on Thursday and then we’ll give it a crack and see how it goes.”

“I feel like we’re just trying to enjoy every moment as much as we can, just back ourselves to play some big tennis. I mean, it’s worked so far, and hopefully we can keep going.”

It marks a breakthrough run for the 23-year-old Sydneysider, whose only previous deep Grand Slam doubles campaign ended in triumph at the 2023 Australian Open, when he lifted the title with fellow Aussie Jason Kubler.

Later, Gadecki and American partner Desirae Krawczyk made light work of No.16 seeds Caroline Dolehide and Sofia Kenin, sealing a 6-2 6-3 victory to reach the final four.

The win came just a day after Gadecki had taken down Aussies Maya Joint and Kimberly Birrell in the third round, and this time, it was Krawczyk’s turn to oust her fellow Americans in convincing fashion.

For 2025 Australian Open mixed doubles champion Gadecki, this is the first time she has reached the semifinals of a women’s doubles Grand Slam.

If successful in the semifinals, it will be the Queenslander’s second women’s doubles final at tour level – after her title-winning run with Olivia Nicholls at the WTA 250 event in Austin last year.

In juniors action, Cruz Hewitt’s maiden Wimbledon singles campaign ended with a second-round loss.

Having already advanced to the third round in the girls’ singles draw, Emerson Jones and Tahlia Kokkinis carried their momentum into the doubles, each winning their first-round matches in straight sets.

Kokkinis’ victory alongside American Aspen Schuman marks her first win at junior Grand Slam level.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

DAY 9 RESULTS

Gentlemen’s doubles, quarterfinals

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/David Pel (NED) d Rafael Matos (BRA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) 7-6(5) 6-4

Ladies’ doubles, quarterfinals

Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) d [16] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-2 6-3

Boys’ singles, second round

[11] Oskari Paldanius (FIN) d Cruz Hewitt (AUS) 6-3 6-0

Girls’ doubles, first round

[2] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Jeline Vandromme (BEL) d Maia Ilinca Burcescu (ROU)/Capucine Jauffret (USA) 6-3 6-3

Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS)/Aspen Schuman (USA) d Victoria Pohle (GER)/Kanon Sawashiro (JPN) 6-1 6-3

Sarah Melany Fajmonova (CZE)/Kali Supova (SVK) d Renee Alame (AUS)/Giulia Safina Popa (ROU) 7-6(1) 7-5

