The annual Wimbledon barbecue – now in its 15th year – once again brought together tennis greats, rising stars and cherished members of the global tennis family for a memorable night at SW19.

London, UK, 6 July 2025 | Tennis Australia

Titled Greats of Grass, the evening celebrated iconic Australian moments at Wimbledon, continuing a tradition started decades ago by John Newcombe and proudly carried forward by Tennis Australia.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley welcomed guests to the evening, noting the enduring popularity and community spirit of the event.

“Our Wimbledon barbecue has become one of the great traditions of the tennis calendar – a warm celebration of our sport, our players, and the friendships that transcend borders and generations,” he said.

“It’s about the past, the present, and the people who make tennis so special.”

Chair of Tennis Australia, Jayne Hrdlicka, reinforced the inclusive nature of the gathering.

“You don’t have to have an Aussie accent to be welcomed here,” she smiled, addressing the crowd. “This is a celebration not only of Australian excellence, but of the global tennis family we’re so proud to be a part of.”

Among the highlights of the evening were a series of milestone anniversaries, marking landmark Wimbledon victories by Australian players:

20 Years (2005) – Stephen Huss and Wesley Moodie’s stunning doubles victory over the Bryan brothers

25 Years (2000) – Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde’s final Wimbledon title together, the last of six

40 Years (1985) – Liz Smylie’s doubles win with Kathy Jordan, and Paul McNamee’s mixed title with Martina Navratilova

50 Years (1975) – Margaret Court’s mixed doubles triumph with Ken Fletcher

60 Years (1965) – Margaret Court (singles), Roy Emerson (singles), and John Newcombe and Tony Roche (doubles)

Paul Kilderry, Tennis Australia’s Director of Performance, hosted the on-stage tributes.

McNamee recalled teaming up with Navratilova, joking that her top requirement in a mixed partner was “someone who doesn’t choke.” Smylie followed, playfully correcting McNamee’s recollections.

“Paul has a great memory,” she laughed. “It’s just never quite the same as mine.”

Woodbridge and Woodforde closed out the tributes, reflecting on how they began their long-standing partnership. “I wasn’t sure I could handle the energy,” Woodforde quipped of their early days. “But clearly, we figured it out.”

The evening’s guests included current players Kimberly Birrell and Maya Joint – who went on to win their second-round doubles match the next day – as well as former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt and his son Cruz, making his junior Wimbledon debut.

Other familiar faces included Alicia Molik, Billie Jean King Cup captain Nicole Pratt, Louise Pleming and the legendary Judy Dalton.

Among the prominent Australians in London were High Commissioner Stephen Smith and author Kathy Lette, joined by her son Julian Robertson, a walking encyclopaedia of tennis trivia.

As always, the Wimbledon barbecue was a night of connection, reflection and laughter – a celebration not just of titles won, but of the stories, friendships and legacy that continue to shape Australian tennis.