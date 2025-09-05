- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
Dubbed “The Arm” by Billie Jean King for her formidable reach, Court amassed a list of tournament wins that is unrivalled. She is one of only three players to complete the “boxed set” – singles, doubles and mixed titles at all four majors. A strong, superbly conditioned athlete known for her blanketing net attack and powerful serve, Court collected 64 major titles in singles, doubles and mixed (including two shared Australian mixed titles); her closest rival is Martina Navratilova with 59. In 1970, Margaret Court became just the second woman to complete the Grand Slam; only Steffi Graf has since emulated the feat. As Margaret Smith, the “Aussie Amazon” had already swept a unique Grand Slam in mixed doubles with Ken Fletcher in 1963. An 11-time winner of her national title, from 12 finals, no other player has so dominated a Grand Slam like Court at the Australian Championships.
Titles/Finals
Titles
Singles champion
Australian 1960-66, 1969-71, 1973
French 1962, 1964, 1969-70, 1973
United States 1962, 1965, 1969-70, 1973
Wimbledon 1963, 1965, 1970
Doubles champion
Australian 1961-63, 1965, 1969-71, 1973
French 1964-66, 1973
Wimbledon 1964, 1969
United States 1963, 1968, 1970, 1973, 1975
Mixed doubles champion
Australian 1963-65, 1969
French 1963-65, 1969
Wimbledon 1963, 1965-66, 1968, 1975
United States 1961-65, 1969-70, 1972
Federation Cup
1963-1965, 1968-1970
Captain 1965, 1968, 1971
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|82
|Born
|16 July 1942
|Birth place
|Albury, NSW
|Lives
|Perth, Western Australia
|Height
|175 cm
|Playing status
|Right-handed
|Australian Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1993
|International Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1979