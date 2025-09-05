Dubbed “The Arm” by Billie Jean King for her formidable reach, Court amassed a list of tournament wins that is unrivalled. She is one of only three players to complete the “boxed set” – singles, doubles and mixed titles at all four majors. A strong, superbly conditioned athlete known for her blanketing net attack and powerful serve, Court collected 64 major titles in singles, doubles and mixed (including two shared Australian mixed titles); her closest rival is Martina Navratilova with 59. In 1970, Margaret Court became just the second woman to complete the Grand Slam; only Steffi Graf has since emulated the feat. As Margaret Smith, the “Aussie Amazon” had already swept a unique Grand Slam in mixed doubles with Ken Fletcher in 1963. An 11-time winner of her national title, from 12 finals, no other player has so dominated a Grand Slam like Court at the Australian Championships.