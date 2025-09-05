Ken Fletcher’s greatest career achievement was capturing the mixed doubles Grand Slam in 1963, with Margaret Smith Court. The pair amassed a total of 10 major mixed doubles titles in the 1960s.

Fletcher also enjoyed success in men’s doubles, winning the 1964 Roland Garros title with Roy Emerson and the 1966 Wimbledon crown with John Newcombe.

Despite not winning a major singles title (he was runner-up to Emerson in the 1963 Australian Championships), Fletcher collected 37 career titles. He held match points in the 1966 Wimbledon semifinals before falling to eventual champion Manolo Santana.

A popular player and larrikin by nature, Fletcher coached at the All England Club and in Hong Kong during the 1970s.

After losing a battle with cancer in 2006, Fletcher was posthumously inducted into the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame.