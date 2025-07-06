SINGLES CHAMPION

Australian 1973, 1975

Wimbledon 1967, 1970-71

United States 1967, 1973

DOUBLES CHAMPION

Australian 1965, 1967, 1971, 1973, 1976

Roland Garros 1967, 1969, 1973

Wimbledon 1965-66, 1968-70, 1974

United States 1967, 1971, 1973

MIXED CHAMPION

Australian 1965

United States 1964

DAVIS CUP REPRESENTATION

1963-1967, 1973, 1975-76

Captain 1994-2000

John Newcombe was a rugged serve-volleyer and a great competitor. His most formidable weapons – serve, volley and forehand – were used to devastating effect.

Newk captured seven Grand Slam singles titles, winning all except Roland Garros. Newcombe and Tony Roche won 12 Grand Slam doubles titles together – more than any other men’s team in tennis history until the emergence of Bob and Mike Bryan.

Newcombe would eventually own 17 doubles majors by the end of his career.

He was part of five winning Davis Cup teams; four successive victories between 1964 and 1967, and the all-star pro team of 1973. In 1994 Newcombe was named Davis Cup captain and led Australia to a 3-2 win over France in the 1999 final.