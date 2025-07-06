- Biography
Biography
SINGLES CHAMPION
Australian 1973, 1975
Wimbledon 1967, 1970-71
United States 1967, 1973
DOUBLES CHAMPION
Australian 1965, 1967, 1971, 1973, 1976
Roland Garros 1967, 1969, 1973
Wimbledon 1965-66, 1968-70, 1974
United States 1967, 1971, 1973
MIXED CHAMPION
Australian 1965
United States 1964
DAVIS CUP REPRESENTATION
1963-1967, 1973, 1975-76
Captain 1994-2000
John Newcombe was a rugged serve-volleyer and a great competitor. His most formidable weapons – serve, volley and forehand – were used to devastating effect.
Newk captured seven Grand Slam singles titles, winning all except Roland Garros. Newcombe and Tony Roche won 12 Grand Slam doubles titles together – more than any other men’s team in tennis history until the emergence of Bob and Mike Bryan.
Newcombe would eventually own 17 doubles majors by the end of his career.
He was part of five winning Davis Cup teams; four successive victories between 1964 and 1967, and the all-star pro team of 1973. In 1994 Newcombe was named Davis Cup captain and led Australia to a 3-2 win over France in the 1999 final.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|81
|Born
|23 May 1944
|Birth Place
|Sydney, New South Wales
|Australian Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1998
|International Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1986