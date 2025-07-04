This year marked a special milestone – for the first time, sisters Joelei and Joella Ioane competed side by side at the Australian Teams Championships on the Gold Coast.

Gold Coast, QLD, Australia, 4 July 2025 | Nadia Dimattina

Twelve-year old Joella Ioane has been playing tennis in the Pacific since she was four, inspired by her older sister.

“It started as just getting out of the house for fun, but then my sister kept getting picked to go places and she wanted to play tennis seriously. So I started playing too and it’s been that way ever since,” Joella said.

Originally a summer hobby in American Samoa, tennis quickly became a daily passion for the sisters.

“We were playing every day and really enjoyed it. We were actually good at it – so we kept going,” Joella added.

This year marked a special milestone – for the first time, both sisters competed side by side at the Australian Teams Championships on the Gold Coast.

Joella played in the under-11 team, while her sister Joelei represented Pacific Oceania in the under-15 event.

“It’s great having my sister here. I love her support and kindness. She knows how to keep me positive and I’m thankful that she got picked and for everything she does for me,” Joella said.

Joelei Ioane, proud to be a role model, shared how their bond goes far beyond the tennis court.

“Just hearing her saying I’m a role model means a lot especially because she doesn’t usually show it,” Joelei said.

“I know deep down she loves me and looks up to me. She started playing tennis because she saw me playing, and that’s helped us grow closer as sisters.

“She’s my emotional support. Whenever I don’t have family around, she’s the one I call. She’s always been there for me – on and off the court.”

The sisters were also part of a three-day training camp leading into the tournament, delivered in partnership with the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s PacificAus Sports, to support Pacific Women and Girls in Tennis.

Players and four coaches from across the Pacific participated in the program gaining valuable experience to take back to their home countries.

“We’re proud to deliver a tailored mentoring program that supports emerging players and coaches from across the Pacific,” said Vicki Reid, Tennis Australia’s Director of Government Relations and Oceania Tennis Federation President.

Colita Hakena returned to Australian Teams Championships for the third time, proudly representing her country of Papua New Guinea.

“It feels great to be back on the Gold Coast at KDV. We’re not just representing ourselves and our families – we’re representing the whole Pacific,” she said.

“It’s inspiring for other kids to see that they can come out here and play great tennis too.”

Hakena continues to dream big, aiming to elevate Pacific Oceania tennis on the global stage.

“I definitely want to win all my matches and stay on top. I know that I’m the No.1 in Pacific Oceania, so I have to maintain that level,” she said.

“One day I hope to turn pro, play in Grand Slams, win a WTA title – and even a Grand Slam. I believe I can do it.”