London, UK, 4 July 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Daria Kasatkina is through to the third round of Wimbledon 2025 after she defeated Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu.

Australia’s No.1 woman overcame a second-set hiccup to prevail 6-2 4-6 6-1. Kasatkina extended her record to 9-1 against the world No.115, the most times she has defeated any player on Tour.

Despite almost being doubled in winning shots hit, Kasatkina remained composed, committing just 27 unforced errors compared to Begu’s 51.

The 28-year-old hopes to continue her grasscourt major run when she faces 19th-seed Liudmila Samsonova in the third round.

“It was a tough match, waiting all day, it’s easy because you never know when you’re going to step on court,” said Kasatkina, who played the fifth and final match on Court 16.

“I postponed my warm up like four or five times, and still you have this little buzz because you don’t know 100 per cent if you’re going to finish [today] or the match is going to be suspended, but now I’m super happy and relieved.”

In her third consecutive trip to the third round at the All England Club, Kasatkina aims to reach the final 16 for the first time since 2018.

Should she win her next match, she could join an exclusive group – which includes Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek – of seven players still in contention to reach the fourth round at every Slam this year.

It would also be the first time Kasatkina has reached the second week of a major on all three surfaces in the same season, certifying herself as an all-surface threat.

“This is a surface of adaptation, I would say. It’s a matter of skill as well,” she said. “[Grass is] the only surface which gets different on the first day of the tournament compared to the second week.

“The bounces are different, the moving patterns are also different because now it’s almost no grass left on the baseline.”

In the third round Kasatkina join compatriots Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson, who both proved too strong in their second-round matches.

Aleksandar Vukic was unable to follow the trio in the last 32 after he fell to world No.1 Jannik Sinner.

Rinky Hijikata will have to wait another day to learn his fate as the finish to his second-round match was postponed until Friday due to bad light.

Play will resume second on No.2 Court with Ben Shelton serving for the match at 6-2 7-5 5-4.

Meanwhile, four Australians advanced to the second round in the doubles competition on Thursday.

Seventh-seed Ellen Perez and Thompson, doubles world No.9, headlined the winners’ list while Matthew Romios and Olivia Gadecki also won their first-round encounters.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

DAY 4 RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Arthur Cazaux (FRA) 4-6 6-2 6-4 6-0

[1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-1 6-1 6-3

Ladies’ singles, second round

[16] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) d Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) 6-2 4-6 6-1

Gentlemen’s doubles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Pierre-Hugues Humbert (FRA) d [13] Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA) 6-4 7-6(3)

Matthew Romios (AUS)/Ryan Seggerman (USA) d Vit Kopriva (CZE)/Arjun Kadhe (IND) 6-4 6-4

Petr Nouza (CZE)/Patrik Rikl (CZE) d [15] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Alexander Erler (AUT)/Constantin Frantzen (GER) d Adam Walton (AUS)/Jenson Brooksby (USA) 7-6(5) 6-4

Ladies’ doubles, first round

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) d Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN) 7-5 6-3

Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) d Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)/Ann Li (USA) 6-3 6-2

Eri Hozumi (JPN)/Aldila Sutjiadi (INA) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 7-6(6) 6-2

IN PROGRESS: TO BE COMPLETED ON DAY 5

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

[10] Ben Shelton (USA) v Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-2 7-5 5-4

