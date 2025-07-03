De Minaur powers into third round at Wimbledon

Alex de Minaur grew in strength against Arthur Cazaux on Thursday to secure his spot in the third round at Wimbledon.

From a set down, De Minaur completed a 4-6 6-2 6-4 6-0 triumph, winning the last eight consecutive games in a statement finish.

The result sends the Australian No.1 into the third round at the All England Club for the fourth time and sets a clash with either 21st seed Tomas Machac or Danish qualifier August Holmgren.

It also means Australia has two men into the last 32, after Jordan Thompson's latest epic five-set victory a day earlier.

"It definitely wasn't an easy match and there were some very tough moments out there, but I'm happy that I was able to kind of hang on there, stay tough, find a way through," De Minaur said.

"[I'm] obviously super excited to be back in the third round."

Countrymen Aleksandar Vukic and Rinky Hijikata will attempt to join him there when they play their second-round matches later on Thursday.

De Minaur found the going tough early against Cazaux, the young French qualifier on a four-match winning streak who had progressed to the fourth round at Australian Open 2024.

He was the steadier player on Court No.2, as De Minaur sprayed 14 unforced errors to trail by a set.

Yet that position on the scoreboard seemed to snap the Aussie into action - he surrendered only six more games for the remainder of the match.

"For me, the mentality is: be ready for every single match, no matter what, no matter who you're playing, no matter what the day is, the conditions," said the 11th seed.

"It's always going to be a battle, I'm always ready for a battle and hopefully I can keep on bringing some good tennis."

Vastly improved serving numbers and greater consistency helped De Minaur establish control. And when he came out on top of what proved to be a pivotal ninth game of the third set, where he broke Cazaux on his third break point, he was unstoppable.

He dropped just 15 points in the fourth set, and won the last 10 points of the match, to prevail.

"All my energy goes towards hopefully playing a lot of matches in the next couple of weeks here," said De Minaur, who last year advanced to the quarterfinals before a hip injury forced him to withdraw.

"It's a second home Slam for me [given his fiancee is British star Katie Boulter]. Over the last three, four years I've definitely felt the love here - it's a special place to play tennis."

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

DAY 4 RESULTS

Gentlemen's singles, second round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Arthur Cazaux (FRA) 4-6 6-2 6-4 6-0

[1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-1 6-1 6-3

Ladies' singles, second round

[16] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) d Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) 6-2 4-6 6-1

Gentlemen's doubles, first round

Petr Nouza (CZE)/Patrik Rikl (CZE) d [15] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Alexander Erler (AUT)/Constantin Frantzen (GER) d Adam Walton (AUS)/Jenson Brooksby (USA) 7-6(5) 6-4

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Pierre-Hugues Humbert (FRA) d [13] Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA) 6-4 7-6(3)

Matthew Romios (AUS)/Ryan Seggerman (USA) d Vit Kopriva (CZE)/Arjun Kadhe (IND) 6-4 6-4

Ladies' doubles, first round

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) d Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN) 7-5 6-3

Eri Hozumi (JPN)/Aldila Sutjiadi (INA) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 7-6(6) 6-2

Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) d Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)/Ann Li (USA) 6-3 6-2

IN PROGRESS: TO BE COMPLETED ON DAY 5

Gentlemen's singles, second round

[10] Ben Shelton (USA) v Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-2 7-5 5-4

