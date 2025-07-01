Eastbourne champion Maya Joint is one of nine Australians who are set to play at the All England Club on Day 2 of Wimbledon 2025.

Wimbledon, UK, 1 July 2025 | Jackson Mansell

It will be another busy day for the Australian contingent at the All England Club, with nine Aussies competing on Day 2 and hoping for a winning start to their Wimbledon campaigns.

Maya Joint enters the grasscourt major in arguably the best form of any Australian after winning a singles trophy at a lead-in tournament for the second straight Slam.

In Eastbourne, the 19-year-old defeated five top-100 players to become the first Australian in the event’s 51-year history to win the women’s singles crown.

She saved her most dramatic finish for the final, where she saved four championship points against Alexandra Eala in a tense final-set tiebreak.

“It was definitely a really tough match. Alex played really well,” she said. “I gave some people some heart attacks. A lot of people messaged me after the match, telling me to stop doing that.”

She begins her maiden Wimbledon pursuit on Tuesday against No.19 seed Liudmila Samsonova.

In other women’s first-round matches, Australia’s No.1 Daria Kasatkina battles Colombian Emiliana Arango, while Priscilla Hon vies to continue her magical trip to London when she challenges No.18 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in her Wimbledon main-draw debut.

World No.11 Alex de Minaur leads the Australian men’s charge as one of six men in action on Day 2.

De Minaur advanced to the quarterfinals in 2024 before a hip injury sustained on match point against Arthur Fils in the fourth round halted his campaign.

He hopes to kickstart his tilt for the title when he faces Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

Rinky Hijikata, Aleksandar Vukic, Adam Walton and Alex Bolt are also set to feature on Day 2, while James McCabe makes his first Wimbledon appearance when he takes on Hungarian Fabian Marozsan.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

COMING UP ON DAY 2

Ladies’ singles, first round

[16] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v Emiliana Arango (COL) – First match, Court 14

Maya Joint (AUS) v [19] Liudmila Samsonova – Second match, Court 18

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [18] Ekaterina Alexandrova – First match, Court 17

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) – First match, Court 18

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v David Goffin (BEL) – Fourth match, Court 5

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Tseng Chun-Hsin (TPE) – First match, Court 5

Adam Walton (AUS) v Arthur Cazaux (FRA) – First match, Court 6

[Q] James McCabe (AUS) v Fabian Marozsan (HUN) – First match, Court 11

[Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) v [10] Ben Shelton (USA) – Fourth match, No.2 Court

