Daria Saville is the last Australian woman standing at Roland Garros 2025 qualifying after defeating Frenchwoman Daphnee Mpetshi Perricard in the second round.

Paris, France, 23 May 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Daria Saville is one match win away from qualifying for the Roland Garros 2025 main draw, after she cruised to a 6-2 6-1 victory over French wildcard Daphnee Mpetshi Perricard in the second round.

Her match resumed at 2-2 on Thursday after rain halted play on the previous day. The break benefited the No.26 seed, who won 10 of the last 11 games to progress to the final qualifying round.

The 31-year-old was cleaner and more attacking than her French opponent. Saville recorded 26 winners to Mpetshi Perricard’s 10 while generating five fewer unforced errors.

A showdown with sixth-seeded American Taylor Townsend awaits Saville.

Pursuing her ninth main draw appearance in Paris, Saville hopes to extend Australia’s female contingent to seven. It would be Australia’s largest group at the clay Slam since 11 women competed in 1990.

Saville features first up on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at 7 pm AEST.

Jason Kubler, Astra Sharma and Talia Gibson all fell short in their bids to strengthen Australia’s presence at Roland Garros.

Down a set as play commenced on Day 4, Kubler started strongly to send his match against Japan’s James Trotter to a deciding set. However, in a serve-dominated match, Trotter recorded more points on first serve in the final set to continue his qualifying run.

Meanwhile, after impressing with her double-bagel victory on Tuesday, Astra Sharma was outplayed in her second-round match against No.27 seed Leyre Romero Gormaz.

The Spaniard fired 31 winners to the West Australian’s 11, eliminating Sharma from main-draw contention.

Talia Gibson was unable to add to her maiden Roland Garros qualifying win, bowing out in the second round to Argentinian Julia Riera 6-4 6-1.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, second round

[26] Daria Saville (AUS) d Daphnee Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) 6-2 6-1

[27] Leyre Romero Gormaz (ESP) d Astra Shama (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-2

Julia Riera (ARG) d [23] Talia Gibson (AUS) 6-4 6-1

Men’s qualifying singles, second round

James Trotter (JPN) d Jason Kubler (AUS) 7-6(6) 3-6 6-3

COMING UP

Women’s qualifying singles, third round

[26] Daria Saville (AUS) v [6] Taylor Townsend [USA]

