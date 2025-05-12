Senior business leader and strategist Chris Harrop has been unanimously selected by the Tennis Australia Board as the successor to Chair Jayne Hrdlicka.

Melbourne, Australia, 12 May 2025 | tennis.com.au

Senior business leader and strategist Chris Harrop has been unanimously selected by the Tennis Australia Board as the successor to Chair Jayne Hrdlicka when her term ends following the Tennis Australia 2025 AGM at the end of the year.

Mr Harrop, a lifelong tennis fan and social player, is an advisory partner for global strategy consulting firm Bain & Company with more than three decades experience in business in Australia, the US and UK. He joined the Tennis Australia Board in December 2023.

The Tennis Australia Board has also appointed Dan Bisa as the Deputy Chair. Mr Bisa will take on this responsibility following the AGM. He brings deep tennis experience to the role following his five years on the Tennis Australia Board which was preceded by four years as the Chair of Tennis ACT. Mr Bisa is a successful hospitality and property entrepreneur in both the ACT and NSW.

The Board has been through a thorough process of succession planning to set the sport up well for the future and is pleased to make these announcements.

Ms Hrdlicka joined the Tennis Australia Board in February 2016 and became the organisation’s first female Chair in October 2017. She has overseen the expansion and success of the Australian Open, strong growth in participation numbers, Australian success on the court in Grand Slams, the Olympics and Paralympics, the introduction of the United Cup and the establishment of a strategic direction that positions Australian tennis as a global leader on multiple fronts.

Ms Hrdlicka continues as the Chair of Tennis Australia with no change to her responsibilities representing the sport domestically and internationally. She will support Mr Harrop as he takes on the role following the AGM for as long as necessary given the mix of issues underway internationally.

