The highest-ranked singles player on the Australian Billie Jean King Cup team, Kim Birrell does not want to put any limits on herself as she continues her upward trajectory in 2025.

Brisbane, QLD, Australia, 5 April 2025 | Matt Trollope

Back in Brisbane after a successful stint in the United States, national representation is top-of-mind for Kimberly Birrell.

Sitting at a career-high ranking of world No.62, Birrell was joined by her Australian teammates at the Queensland Tennis Centre as preparations begin for next week’s Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers round.

Australia hosts Kazakhstan and Colombia at Pat Rafter Arena from 10-12 April, with the winning nation progressing to the Finals in Shenzhen, China later this season.

It’s a venue that holds good energy for Birrell; earlier this year it was where she stormed into the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International, her best result at WTA 500 level.

Beginning that tournament ranked world No.113, she jumped to 99th after that run, and has kept on rising.

“Top 100 we get in our heads quite a bit about it, so to get through that number and to do it here in Brissy in front of my friends and family, it was even more special than I could have even imagined,” said Birrell, who has built an impressive 20-6 win-loss record this year.

“But to get through it and sort of smash through it and not just stick around that 100 number and really cement myself into that top 100, that’s been a huge goal of mine.

“I don’t want to limit myself to 60, or even a number – I want to keep pushing and keep on this trajectory that I’m on.”

Birrell won seven of her 10 matches in the United States, winning her first round in Austin then qualifying for the main draws at WTA 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami, progressing to the second round at both.

She ultimately fell to No.28 seed Elise Mertens at Indian Wells and 23rd seed Marta Kostyuk in Miami – but not before pushing both to the limit.

Hitting with Storm Hunter and Emerson Jones on Saturday in Brisbane, Birrell seemed to be striking a noticeably bigger ball from the baseline than this time last year.

It was something Australian team captain Sam Stosur confirmed from her court-side vantage point, and something Birrell believes had stemmed from her increasing experience competing at the highest level.

“I think once you just feel the type of ball that the top women hit, it is definitely getting bigger, faster, and even more spin. I’m glad that I think I’ve been able to feel that and then implement that into my own game,” Birrell said.

“I’m feeling so good. I’m really enjoying every time I step out on the court [that] what I’m practising on the court I feel so clear about, and it’s just the best feeling when you step out in the match and those things that you’ve been working so hard on start to come through.

“And to have a lot of good results against quality players, and to be a little bit more consistent, I think it’s a result of a lot of hard work and a long time coming.

“I’m super proud of the effort that I’ve put in to get here, and hopefully I can continue it as long as possible.”

It would mean even more to Birrell to continue it on home soil in Brisbane, where she expressed her excitement at having the crowd support and venue familiarity.

Having overcome several injuries, and managed the disappointment and impatience that came with her momentum being stalled, Birrell has built a great team around her – which includes Nicole Pratt, the Australian Billie Jean King Cup team coach – and continues to benefit from the confidence she gained from that decisive week at the Brisbane International.

“I absolutely cherish these weeks, just spending time with the girls – obviously with tennis being an individual sport it’s just so fun to be in a team environment,” she said.

“My friends and family are going to be in the crowd. No matter who plays, we’re going to be having the best time and fighting our hearts out.”

Australia faces Kazakhstan on 10 April and Colombia on 12 April at Pat Rafter Arena.